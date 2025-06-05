WE MUST END PLASTIC POLLUTION

The ban on single-use plastics should be enforced

Plastic is a threat to the survival of humanity. Not only because they are everywhere, but also because they are getting into the food chain and drinking water. The situation is worse in our country where plastic waste pollution is found in all ecosystems. As Nigeria therefore joins the rest of the world to mark the 2025 World Environment Day today, the focus should be on how we can put an end to plastic pollution that has become all pervasive. That the World Environment Day has joined the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) this year to advocate for solutions makes it quite significant.

Meanwhile, the spotlight is on the growing scientific evidence on the impact of plastic pollution while driving momentum to refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and rethink plastics use. But there must also be a commitment to the 2012 plastic pollution treaty that seeks to tackle the challenge. Interestingly, there is a national policy on plastic waste management in Nigeria which aims to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2028, while ensuring that all plastic packaging in the market is recyclable or biodegradable by 2030. The challenge has been implementation.

In August 2024, the federal government discontinued the use of single-use plastics in offices before implementing a nationwide ban in January this year. Also in January 2024, the Lagos State Government placed a ban on the use of single-use plastics. While these policies are for the protection of Nigeria’s environment and the health of the people, the lack of enforcement is a problem, especially considering the speed at which plastics are produced in the country and a near lack of alternatives. At present, there is nothing to suggest any efforts to completely stop the use of single-use plastics.

Single-use plastics (SUPs) are disposable plastic products designed for one-time use before disposal. These are: plastic bottles for water and other types of drinks, plastic bags, straws, water sachets and sachets for other drinks, disposable food packaging, and polystyrene containers, among others. Research has shown that these disposed plastics materials merely break down into smaller pieces and can remain in the environment for up to 2,000 years or longer. Yet, no fewer than 33 per cent of all plastics, including water bottles, bags, and straws are used just once and thrown away.

Toxic chemicals leach out of plastic and are found in the blood and tissue of nearly all humans. Exposure to them is linked to cancers, birth defects, impaired immunity, endocrine disruption, and other ailments. Respiratory issues are increasing because of air pollution from burning plastic, animal lifespans are shortened because of consuming plastic, littered plastic is clogging drains and causing floods, and unmanaged plastic is contaminating our precious oceans and waterways.

The good thing is that plastics can be recycled though they will have to be first sorted, shredded, and rid of impurities like paper. The shreds are then melted and formed into pellets, which can be made into other products. Some companies are known to recycle polyethylene into outdoor decking material, fencing, and doors and windows. Plastic bottles can also be recycled into t-shirts, sweaters, fleece jackets, insulation for jackets and sleeping bags, carpeting and more bottles.

Road construction is one area where many countries now recycle plastics. Some local communities are using recycled plastic as filler for cement blocks, ropes, and household goods such as baskets and mats. At a larger scale, manufacturers are using recycled plastic and textiles to make clothing and furniture. By using waste materials for products with monetary value such as clothing, shoes, or road construction, society is incentivised to collect plastic and capture its full value. That is the way for Nigeria to go.