Uzoka-Anite Raises the Alarm Over Fraudulent Website

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Finance has dissociated the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, from a fraudulent website —lankantamil.com — purported to be falsely using her name, image and identity to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public.

A statement released Wednesday by the ministry said Uzoka-Anite has no affiliation whatsoever with the website in question or any content being circulated in her name through that channel.

“It has come to our attention that a fraudulent website — lankantamil.com is falsely using the name, image and identity of Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Honourable Minister of State for Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in an attempt to mislead the public.

“We state categorically that Dr. Uzoka-Anite has no affiliation whatsoever with the aforementioned website or any content being circulated in her name through that channel. The materials therein are entirely unauthorised, deceptive and intended to misinform the public,” the statement said.

It described the development as a case of digital impersonation and fraud, adding that the matter has already been reported to the appropriate law enforcement and cybersecurity authorities for investigation and takedown action.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to:

“Disregard any information, videos, or links associated with this website; avoid clicking on or sharing the fraudulent content,” the statement advised, and urged the public to report such activity immediately to digital platforms or relevant agencies.

“The Honourable Minister remains committed to transparent public service and official communication through verifiable and authorised channels only,” the statement said.