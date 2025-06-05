Two Years of Otu’s Flourishing Journey of Progress, Purpose: A Postmortem

Linus Obogo

Exactly a week ago, on the 29th of May, the Calabar International Convention Centre shimmered with more than just lights—it pulsed with the heartbeat of a grateful people. From the steep mountains of Obanliku to the glistening banks of Bakassi, Cross Riverians from every walk of life gathered beneath the sweeping roof of that architectural marvel. It was more than a town hall meeting, it was a cathedral of affirmation, an ovation of collective validation. The event transcended oratory; it was a sacred chorus of testimony to two incandescent years of purposeful stewardship under His Excellency, Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu. This was not the usual drudgery of ceremonial praise; it was grandeur, substance, spectacle—an electrifying homage to a leadership reimagined in empathy, elegance and execution.

In the hallowed scrolls of Cross River’s evolving narrative, these two years stand apart—etched in gold, kissed by progress and crowned with impact. From the very first moment Governor Otu ascended the mantle of leadership, his ‘People First’ mantra was not a campaign cliché, it became a covenant, a solemn pact between a servant-leader and his people. And today, that covenant has blossomed into a symphony of transformation, orchestrated with compassion and vision. From the throb of Calabar’s urban bustle to the quiet rustle of palm trees in Boki, a new spirit dances in the air, a spirit of hope rekindled of dignity restored and of a state reborn in promise.

In the once humble corridors of Cross River’s agricultural belt, a revolution now sways to the rhythm of tractors and the hum of innovation. What was once subsistence has morphed into sustainability and significance. Through the lens of digital soil mapping and the pulse of FADAMA and LIFE-ND interventions, our farmers have shed the cloak of survival to don the robes of agripreneurial excellence. Fertile soils now yield more than food—they yield futures. Rural roads kiss the soles of traders, seedlings burst into harvests of wealth, and ancient practices now hug modern science in a dance of food security and economic resilience. Cross River is not just cultivating crops—it is sowing a legacy of green prosperity.

Yet it is in healthcare and education that the most intimate transformations have occurred. Here, government no longer feels distant—it knocks at the doors of the vulnerable and walks beside the weary. Over 39,000 citizens now benefit from the Health Palliative Programme, and for the first time, healthcare comes not just with syringes and stethoscopes, but with dignity. From HIV centres in Ogoja to revamped health posts in Yakurr, and from drone-assisted deliveries to digital patient records, the governor has carved a path where innovation meets compassion. Likewise, in the luminous halls of education, thousands of children now learn without the burden of fees, while their dreams are lifted by scholarships, digital classrooms and hope. Under Otu’s watch, the classroom has become a cathedral of possibility.

Bridges are not just steel and stone—they are symbols. And under Governor Otu, infrastructure is not simply about concrete, but connection. Over 180 kilometres of roads have been rehabilitated, reuniting families and unlocking local economies. In Akamkpa and Obubra, boreholes now gush with the lifeblood of safe water. In Ogoja and Yakurr, solar lights carve safety into nightscapes. In Calabar, street corners once plagued by darkness and decay now bloom with floral brilliance and civic pride. From remote electricity to rural mobility, infrastructure is no longer about contracts—it is about conscience. Each project is a testament to a government that sees, feels and acts.

Beyond roads and rivulets lies a deeper revolution—in land and housing. The silent, bureaucratic jungle that once stifled development has been cleared by the visionary synergy between the Ministry of Lands under the stewardship of Chief Francis Ekpeyong, CR-GIA, CROSPIL and MEDA. Over 7,500 land files have been digitized. After years of administrative slumber, Certificates of Occupancy now whisper of security, of permanence, of dreams made real. CROSPIL’s rebirth has brought 600 housing units to life. N1.2 billion in grants and soft loans have breathed oxygen into women-led enterprises and MSMEs. Through these instruments of equity, the governor is not just building homes—he is crafting havens, birthing opportunity, and expanding the frontiers of ownership for the common man.

In the sacred space of social welfare, where lives hang tenderly in the balance, Governor Otu’s interventions have become lifelines. Through the Ministry of Women Affairs, the state has emerged as a vanguard of gender inclusion—pioneering Nigeria’s first-ever International Day of the Boy Child, fortifying the fight against gender-based violence, and weaving compassion into the very fabric of policy. Over 8,000 nano businesses have received funding and training, while vulnerable persons have been supported with financial aid, mobility aids and dignified shelter. From Tinapa’s digital classrooms to youth centres in Abi, the message is resounding: everyone counts, and every life matters.

True leadership, they say, is the alchemy of heart and intellect—and nowhere is this more evident than in Governor Otu’s data-driven governance architecture. Through the Cross River State Bureau of Statistics, knowledge now precedes action. GDP estimation, annual statistical yearbooks, and a centralized Data Bank have become compasses steering policy. With the deft coordination of the Ministry of International Development Cooperation, over N35.4 billion has been attracted into the state—fueling projects as diverse as the Obudu Cargo Airport, rural electrification, and MSME stimulation. Transparency is no longer an aspiration—it is now policy, practice and public confidence.

And in the final brushstrokes of this masterpiece lies a portrait of environmental rebirth. In Calabar South and Akpabuyo, refuse heaps have given way to floral islands. In Ikom and Ugep, 2,700 trees rise like sentinels of green hope. At roundabouts and junctions, beauty now blossoms where neglect once sprawled. Illegal mining has met its match in a reinvigorated MIREMCO, while new regulatory frameworks anchor sustainability. Whether in drainage desilting or urban aesthetics, the governor has painted environmentalism not as an agenda—but as a lifestyle.

Indeed, the winds of change are not coming—they are here. They blow from the depths of Bakassi’s mangroves to the misty heights of Obudu. And at the helm of this odyssey stands a governor not content with applause, but driven by purpose. Two years on, the message is unequivocal: Cross River is no longer in waiting—it is ascending. And as the state steps boldly into its third year under Prince Bassey Edet Otu, one truth echoes across the valleys and hills—this is not just governance; it is grace in motion, vision in bloom and destiny fulfilled.

· Mr. Obogo is the Special Adviser to Governor Bassey Otu on Media and Publicity