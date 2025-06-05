Tripoint Travels Hosts Pre-GEC Brunch for Nigerian Delegates

In a vibrant celebration of national pride, global relevance, and entrepreneurial drive, Tripoint Travels, the official logistics partner of GEN Nigeria, hosted an exclusive pre- congress brunch for Nigerian delegates attending the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) 2025.

Held at Tripoint’s Lagos headquarters, the event brought together top entrepreneurs, investors, ecosystem leaders, and government officials, including Deputy Vice Chancellor, Pan Atlantic University, Dr. Peter Bamkole; Managing Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress Nigeria (GEN Nigeria), Dr. Olawale Anifowose; and CEO of the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Limited, Mrs. Uche Uzoebo, among other dignitaries.

Founder of Tripoint Travels, Mrs. Shuhda Muhammed, said: “The Global Entrepreneurship Congress is not just a conference, it’s a platform that is deliberate about global innovation meeting local action. We want to set the tone for our delegates, to ensure that they feel connected to this year’s theme – The Bold Change the World, as well as foster the necessary collaborations to make that happen at the local and global stage.. As a company rooted in both logistics and empowerment, we are proud to play a role in making their journey seamless and meaningful.”

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Network Nigeria (GEN Nigeria), Dr. Olawale Anifowose, emphasised the significance of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) as both a meeting point and a growth platform, where Nigerian entrepreneurs engage with global ecosystems to connect, learn, and thrive.