Tinubu Receives Pastor BakareAt His Ikoyi Residence

DejiElumoyein Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening received in audience the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC),PastorTundeBakare, at his Ikoyi, Lagos private residence.

Bakare, who spoke with reporters after the closed-door meeting with the President, called for stronger collaboration between the North and South to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

Bakare, who contested the APC presidential ticket with President Tinubu in 2023 and had recently accused the President of “playing God” amid concerns over the executive’s grip on the legislature, described his latest meeting with the president as forward looking and rooted in his vision of a united Nigeria that works where citizens look out for one another and where progress is not left to chance.

While he declined to disclose specific details, Bakare said his recommendations to the President were offered in good faith and left to his discretion.