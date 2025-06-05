  • Thursday, 5th June, 2025

Tinubu Receives Pastor BakareAt His Ikoyi Residence

Nigeria | 41 seconds ago

•Cleric canvasses united Nigeria

DejiElumoyein Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening received in audience the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC),PastorTundeBakare, at his Ikoyi, Lagos private residence.

Bakare, who spoke with reporters after the closed-door meeting with the President, called for stronger collaboration between the North and South to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

Bakare, who contested the APC presidential ticket with President Tinubu in 2023 and had recently accused the President of “playing God” amid concerns over the executive’s grip on the legislature, described his latest meeting with the president as forward looking and rooted in his vision of a united Nigeria that works where citizens look out for one another and where progress is not left to chance.

While he declined to disclose specific details, Bakare said his recommendations to the President were offered in good faith and left to his discretion.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.