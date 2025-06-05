Tinubu Pays Glowing Tribute To Ex-Education Minister, Late Jubril Aminu

* Describes demise of the political leader and statesman as a profound loss to Nigeria

* Shettima leads mourners at funeral prayers for deceased

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mourned renowned academic and former Minister of Education, Prof Jubril Aminu.

In a glowing tribute paid Thursday to the late political leader, statesman and one of Nigeria’s most decorated medical professionals, the president described the demise of the Professor of Cardiology as a profound loss to the nation.

President Tinubu, in the tribute stated, inter alia: “I extend my condolences to the family and friends of Professor Jibril Muhammad Aminu, a respected academic and political leader who passed away at the age of 85.

“Professor Aminu was a professor of cardiology and one of Nigeria’s most decorated medical professionals.

“He straddled his profession and politics exceptionally, bringing erudition and brilliance to statecraft.

“In his professional life, he earned many laurels for his grit, hard work and expertise. He was a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science; a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London; a fellow of the West African College of Physicians, and a fellow of the Nigerian Postgraduate Medical College.

“He was also a consultant in medicine, Senior Lecturer and Sub-Dean of Clinical Studies at the University of Ibadan Medical School (1973–1975), Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (1975–1979), visiting Professor of Medicine at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington DC (1979–1980), and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri (1980–1985).

“Professor Aminu served meritoriously in public service as Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States from 1999 to 2003 and as senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District from 2003 to 2011. He also served as Minister of Education and then Petroleum and Mineral Resources (1989–1992).

“Professor Aminu epitomised statesmanship and was committed to building a greater Nigeria.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and the people of Adamawa State.

“Professor Aminu’s passing is a profound loss to the nation, but as we grieve, we must find solace in his legacy. He left remarkable imprints in the sands of time.

“May he find eternal rest in Aljana Firdaus. And may Allah forgive his sins.”

Meanwhile, Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Thursday led other Muslim faithful for the Jana’iza (funeral prayers) of the late renowned medical scholar, Prof. Aminu, at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Aminu, a one-time President of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (OPEC), passed on in Abuja on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

The vice-president, who arrived at the National Mosque at 1:52 pm, according to a release issued by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed Allah to comfort them and make Aljanna Firdaus the final abode of the late elder statesman.

Noting that the late Aminu’s demise is a great loss to the nation, Shettima described the late surgeon, educationist and administrator as a man who saw it all, just as he said the deceased was an intellectual giant who can hardly be replaced.

“It is a very sad loss. Prof. Jubril Aminu was the last of the great titans, an iconic figure who enormously contributed to the development of the nation.

“He was variously the Executive Secretary of NUC, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri and Honourable Minister of various ministries across the country and left his landmarks on the sands of time.

“He is irreplaceable. May Allah grant him Aljanatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. His loss is not just to the good people of Adamawa State but to the nation and Africa at large,” the vice-president prayed.

Born in Song, Adamawa in 1939, Aminu was a towering figure in Nigerian public life.

Other mourners, who joined the vice-president at the National Mosque in Abuja for the Jana’iza included former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice-President), Dr. Aliyu Modibbo; former Secretary to the Federal Government, Yayale Ahmed; former Governor of Adamawa State, Admiral Murtala Nyako; former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje; former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (rtd); former Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman; and former Minister of State for Health, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, among many others.