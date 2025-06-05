Tinubu Approves 10 Projects for Commissioning in FCT

lawaleAjimotokanin Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has approved 10 projects to be commissioned by him in Abuja for his second anniversary in office, starting with the International Conference Centre (ICC) on June 10.

FCT Minister, NyesomWike, disclosed this yesterday after inspection of some of the proposed projects. He said the president whittled down the projects from 17 to 10 for some reasons only known to him.

“The President has finally approved the commissioning of projects to start on the 10th of June, which is on Tuesday, after the Sallah holiday. And that will start with the International Conference Center and as you can see, we are good to go.

“The next day, which is on the 11th, it is where we are now, the Gishiri area. We will commission this road from the interchange from Ring-road 1 going to Jahi, and the other side going to Maitama and Mabushi, so we are set to go,’ Wike said.

He added that of the 10 projects to be commissioned by the President, he will be represented by the vice president at three of the projects, while the Senate President, the Speaker House of Representatives will also commission two projects each on behalf of the President. The remaining will be commissioned by the FCT administration.

He explained that the President has also agreed to commission two projects in the satellite towns while the vice president and Senate President will also commission one apiece.

“For now, they are just doing finishing touches. I think when they called me on Sunday or Monday, the road had been cleaned. We are at the International Conference Centre, looking at where the people will sit and where the president will stay to be able to inaugurate the project.

“So, there is nothing really, other than to make sure that they know the things and that’s all,” Wike added, thanking the President for the opportunity to contribute to the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the satellite town projects will enable the people at the grassroots to feel the impact of governance from the federal level as well as see president and the leadership of the country at close view.

Wike also disclosed that the management of the ICC would now be under the direct supervision of his office, stressing that an agreement is now in place with Julius Berger for the maintenance of the facility.

“So, this time around, it’s not going to be business as usual, where you hand it over to politicians and they do whatever they want to do. This time around, it will be under my supervision and will be managed and maintained by Julius Berger,” he added.