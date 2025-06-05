Stakeholders See Strong Potential in gTLDs Domain NameDespite Knowledge Gap

Emma Okonji

A new global survey from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), has revealed that 52 per cent of stakeholders, who are marketing leaders believe generic top-level domains (gTLDs, have strong potential for enhancing brand presence online, despite the knowledge gap that is preventing many brands from taking advantage of the opportunities that a gTLD can bring.

The research surveyed over 2,000 marketing leaders across eight countries, which include: Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (US), with the purpose of creating a picture of the evolving digital marketing landscape and understanding the levels of awareness around gTLDs.

It comes as ICANN prepares to open the next application window for new gTLDs in April 2026, known as the New gTLD Program: Next Round, which is the first opportunity in more than a decade for organisations to apply to operate their own gTLD.

The gTLDs are Top-level domains, which are the letters found at the end of an Internet address (with gTLDs including .charity, .menu, .paris and .ceo.

According to the report, brands can apply to run their own gTLD as a way to indicate the purpose of their organisation or to clearly mark a website as being related to their brand.

The research shows that increasing brand awareness and visibility is the top priority for marketing leaders (54 per cent) and that over half believe that gTLDs have strong potential for enhancing brand presence online.

However, the research also shows that almost a third (32 per cent) of marketing leaders surveyed are unfamiliar with gTLDs, which suggests that operating a new

gTLD may be a strategic opportunity that many organisations are currently overlooking.

Key findings from the research include: After defining a gTLD, 92 per cent of marketing leaders responded that they could see the potential benefits to gTLDs, with enhanced brand differentiation (46 per cent); improved customer trust (45 per cent); better control over online presence (44 per cent); and improved SEO (44 per cent) topping the list.

The report also revealed that 19 per cent of marketing leaders work for organisations that have previously applied for a gTLD.

It further revealed that cost concerns (31 per cent); knowledge gaps (27 per cent); and insufficient resources (24 per cent) were identified as the main barriers to application.

Other key findings of the report, revealed notable regional variations, with Nigerian (74 per cent) and Indian (61 per cent) marketing leaders showing the strongest belief in gTLDs’ potential for branding and online presence. In contrast, marketers in China expressed more mixed views, with 50 per cent seeing strong potential but 49 per cent considering gTLDs an unnecessary investment with

unclear Return On Investment (ROI), the report further said.

According to the report, the findings come at a time when marketing leaders are facing significant challenges in standing out from competitors (53 per cent); attracting and engaging the right audience (52 per cent); and keeping pace with digital trends (47 per cent).

Analysing the report, SVP, Global Domains & Strategy,Theresa Swinehart, said: “The New gTLD Program: Next Round presents an opportunity for businesses, communities, governments, and others to apply to operate their own secure space online, tailored to fit their organization, community, culture, language, and customer interests. Now is also the moment for brands to consider applying for a gTLD, and this research tells us there is still a lack of awareness. ICANN can help provide information and raise awareness of the Next Round and the opportunity it presents for global communities, organisations, and businesses, including brands.”

According to Swinehart, a new gTLD can be an innovative tool for commerce and communication. They allow businesses in specific countries, sectors, or niche markets to create an exclusive, descriptive, and memorable label on the internet.

“To help address the knowledge gap, ICANN is developing resources to help organisationsunderstand the application process and potential opportunities for gTLDs ahead of the 2026application window. ICANN also offers the Applicant Support Program (ASP), which provides financial and non-financial assistance to eligible applicants,” Swinehart further said.