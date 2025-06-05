Shettima in Mokwa, Promises FG’ll Rebuild Flood-ravaged Community

•Announces govt donation of N2bn, 20 trucks of grains for residents

DejiElumoye in Abuja andLaleyeDipoin Minna





Vice President KashimShettima yesterday, assured the people of Mokwa in Niger State that the federal government will stand by them in the aftermath of the devastating floods that recently swept through the community, leaving a trail of destruction.

He promised the affected residents immediate federal government intervention and a renewed commitment to sustainable disaster management policies nationwide.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu spoke during his visit to the flood-ravaged community, where the federal government donated N2 billion and 20 trucks of grains to the affected community.

The Vice President arrived the community at about 12:30 pm where he was received by Deputy Governor of Niger State, YakubuGarba; the EtsuNupe and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH YahayaAbubakar, and members of the Niger State Executive Council.

Shettima regretted that what happened in Mokwa was a sorrow that had touched every stretch of the nation.

According to him: “Mokwa has always stood as a vital crossroads in Nigeria’s geography and commerce. It is an agricultural hub and a cultural stronghold that connects the North and the South.

“This makes your pain a shared national burden. While this disaster is devastating, it will not define you. We will rebuild. We will restore the vibrancy for which Mokwa is known,” he assured.

Addressing residents, the Vice President conveyed Tinubu’s direct commitment to immediate action, announcing that the President has ordered immediate intervention to provide succour to the affected community.

Shettina said on arrival in Abuja he would direct the immediate release of electricity transformers to replace the ones damaged in Mokwa town

He, however, told the people that all arms of government have roles to play in the governance of the state saying while the federal government plays its part, the state government and the local governments should also play their parts.

He pleaded with the people to continue to live in peace with one another and be their brothers jeepers saying the intervention by the federal government was not to play politics

His words: “President Bola Tinubu, sends his heartfelt condolences and stands in solidarity with you during this trying time. He has directed immediate action to assess the damage and provide the necessary support to aid your recovery.

“We came to you today not just as your political representatives and leaders, but as fellow Nigerians deeply moved by the tragedy that has befallen your community. Our hearts ache for the lives lost, the homes destroyed, and the livelihoods disrupted.”

Beyond immediate relief, Shettima outlined the government’s commitment to preventing future disasters, saying, “the federal government remains committed to addressing the ecological challenges that have contributed to this crisis.”

Calling for a united national response and stronger preventative measures, the Vice President said, “In times like these, we are reminded that a tragedy in one part of our nation is a sorrow shared by all. The preservation of life, whether threatened by natural calamities or human actions, is a responsibility we all share.”

He also demanded long-term commitment to environmental resilience and sustainable development, noting that, “the greatest honour we can give to those we have lost in this regrettable tragedy is our commitment to a future where such disasters are reduced through proactive measures and sustainable practices.”

Also speaking, Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, who was represented by Garba, thanked the federal government for standing with the state in its moment of grief.

According to him: “Within 24 hours, NEMA were on the ground physically to ascertain what happened to us and to ensure that such a rescue mission was carried out practically. And we cannot thank them enough.”

He said the visit by the Vice President was a reassurance of Tinubu’s commitment to the well-being of the people.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Secretary to the State Government, AbubakarUsmanGawu, said the Vice President’s visit has strengthened the people as they mourn those killed by the devastating impact of the flood that ravaged Mokwa town.

He commended the federal government for the rapid response through the provision of timely interventions by the National Emergency Management Agency with food and other relief materials.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Niger State Governor, Mr. MurtalaBagana, described the flood disaster as a national tragedy and a profound loss not just for Niger State but for Nigeria as a whole. He thanked the Vice President for visiting the people.

On his part, EtsuNupe and Chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council, HRH YahayaAbubakar, commended the Vice President for coming to console the people in person, thanking Tinubu for directing the immediate release of interventions to the affected communities.

The federal government’s delegation included the Minister of Information & National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator AliyuSabiAbdullahi, both of whom are from Niger State.