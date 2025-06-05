Royalty Dispute: Defence Accuses Peter Okoye of Misleading EFCC

Wale Igbintade





A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Clement Onwuenwunor, yesterday accused Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, of P-Square of making false statements to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an ongoing fraud trial concerning royalties and company finances.

During a heated cross-examination before Justice Alexander Owoeye at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, Onwuenwunor alleged that Peter deliberately misled EFCC investigators on key issues, including his educational qualifications, access to company accounts, and royalty entitlements.

The defence counsel pointed out discrepancies in Peter’s EFCC statement, particularly a claim that he graduated from the University of Abuja. Onwuenwunor stated that records showed Peter dropped out at 100 level.

“Mr. P, on page A5 of your EFCC statement, you claimed to be a graduate. That is untrue. You dropped out at 100 level,” Onwuenwunor told the court.

Peter responded, “I went to UNIABUJA, but that’s not why I’m here. I dropped out at 300 level and took a transcript to UST (University of Science and Technology), Port Harcourt.”

When asked whether he had any certificate from UST to prove graduation, Peter admitted, “No.”

Justice Owoeye cautioned Peter for his tone and conduct during questioning, warning him against disrespecting the court and speaking rudely to counsel.

His lawyer, M.K. Bashir, also had to step in multiple times to restrain his client.

Further contradictions appeared to have emerged when Peter testified that Jude Okoye’s wife, Ifeoma, owned 80 per cent of Northside Music Limited, while Jude held only 20 percent.

However, defence counsel presented the company’s Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration certificate, showing the reverse—Jude holding 80 per cent, and his wife 20 per cent.

The defence also challenged Peter’s claim that he was not a signatory to Northside Music Ltd’s bank accounts.

While Peter had told the EFCC that Jude alone managed the accounts, Onwuenwunor presented a signed account mandate listing Jude as a Category A signatory, and both Peter and his twin brother Paul as Category B signatories.

“This proves you had access to the accounts all along,” Onwuenwunor argued, presenting the document in court.

Additionally, the defence tendered Ecobank statements admitted as Exhibit P, showing royalty payments from Lex Records routed through Mad Solutions Ltd., the firm managing P-Square’s music catalogue.

Onwuenwunor submitted that Peter’s numerous contradictions were a calculated attempt to distort the facts and mislead both the EFCC and the court.

Justice Owoeye adjourned the trial to October 23 and November 10, 2025, for continuation of the cross-examination and trial proceedings.