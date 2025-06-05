Petroleum Ministry Honours 25 Retirees, Calls for Workers’ Commitment

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Ministry of Petroleum Resources yesterday honoured 25 retiring officers as well as the 2025 ministerial award winners, calling on its workforce to renew their commitment to excellence in the discharge of their duties.

In his opening remarks at the ceremony held at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Vitalis Obi, said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has redefined expectations across the oil and gas sector, placing a greater responsibility on the ministry to deliver results.

“The PIA has left us without a choice but to aim for excellence in achieving the lofty objectives for the oil and gas industry. The ministry of petroleum resources is strategically placed to facilitate optimum productivity of the sector, and we cannot afford to fail the nation,” he said.

He praised the 2024 retirees for their “selfless contributions, creative ideas and effective representations,” which he said helped elevate the ministry’s standing among federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and contributed to key reforms in the sector.

“No amount of material compensation will truly be adequate for the service you have rendered during the most productive years of your lives,” he said, urging them to take pride in leaving the service better than they met it.

In addition to the send-off , the ministry used the occasion to honour outstanding staff as part of the 2025 ministerial award ceremony. Obi noted that the recognition aligns with broader public service reforms aimed at restoring the dignity of labour and reinforcing the value of ethical service delivery.

“I would like to specially congratulate the awardees for their hard work. With this gesture, you are expected to reciprocate by ensuring effective and efficient service delivery,” he said.

For her part, the Director of Human Resource Management, Mrs. AsmauAdaji, paid glowing tribute to the retirees, commending them for their dedication and teamwork which she said inspired a culture of excellence among younger officials.

“Our joy is that they retired successfully after completing their years of service and are all in good health to continue the good works in other fields of human endeavour,” Adaji said.

She also welcomed the permanent secretary, whom she praised for prioritising staff welfare and creating an environment that fosters both professional growth and personal fulfilment.

In his appreciation, an awardee, IssaBabagana, who retired from the Department of Planning, Research and Statistics, reflected on his career that began in 1989.

“It’s not everybody that came, worked and left alive. Some died in service. But to the glory of God, I’m here taking a bow and getting an award for good service. Hard work pays. Some people may think you’re a fool when you work too hard, but when your efforts are recognised like this, it makes it all worthwhile,” he stated.