PDP to APC: 2027 is Referendum on How You Managed Security, Economy, Welfare

•Urges National Assembly to interrogate Tinubu’s loan request, says party has overcome its challenges

•Disciplinary measures will be taken against Wike at June 30 NEC meeting, George hints

ChuksOkochaand Alex Enumahin Abuja





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to prepare a template on how to account for the rising insecurity, economic mismanagement, and pervasive poverty at the 2027 election campaigns.

PDP said that would be the main campaign issue between APC and Nigerians, adding that propaganda would have no place in the 2027 general election because Nigerians have been deceived more than enough.

PDP also urged the National Assembly to interrogate the latest loan request by President Bola Tinubu. It said the federal legislature was not doing enough to check the executive arm of government.

In a related development, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief Olabode George, hinted that disciplinary actions would be considered against Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NyesomWike, at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for June 30.

Addressing a press conference on the state of the nation on the second year anniversary of the Tinubu administration, National Publicity Secretary of PDP, DeboOlogunagba, said, “We have witnessed a lot of issues, from defection or no defection. We must emphasise that the election of 2027 is not going to be about defection.

“It’s going to be a referendum on the failure of the APC, the insecurity in the land, the lack of provision of amenities, basic things for human existence, and the fact that everyday Nigerians are losing their personality because of the misguided policies of the president.

“We have stated severally the need for a review of policy by a government, what the people are saying, you take a second look. When you do that, that is leadership, that is strength, not weakness. But the APC believes, that when they make a decision, you either take it or leave it.

“People are complaining that they are dying by instalment. That life is coming into a halt and the president and his team, and his government, they are numb to that. In the last two years, over 600 Nigerians have been killed, it’s on record.”

Ologunagba explained, “Then you see this government celebrating defection as if it’s celebrating a successful implementation of policies. So, it’s a government that believes in propaganda. Propaganda does not replace hunger.

“Propaganda does not replace commitment to the people and believing in God. The question that every Nigerian is asking today, am I better two years ago than I am right now? The answer is obvious, and we are all in the same market.

“You could talk about money, about devaluation, that renders whatever you are earning, and taking you below the poverty line. Today, by world record, or by world reports, over 100 million Nigerians survive on $2 a day.”

PDP also said, “One thing is clear, and Nigerians should recognise that, we’re not in opposition to just criticise. It is better for this country to do well, so that all of us can benefit from it.

“It is not in our interest that the government fails, but the government must be ready to listen to alternative views that could help us build a country that all of us can have what we call the pursuit of happiness.”

On the loan request by the federal government, Ologunagba said, “Only last week, the president had just asked for and requested for a $24.5 billion loan. What they said that is actually very annoying was that they’re going to use that money to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

“We were here when they said to us, we’re going to remove subsidies, therefore, we will not borrow anymore, we’re not going to put subsidy on petrol, and therefore, there’ll be more money to provide cushioning policies and programmes, to take away the pain of the subsidy.

“Now, so the question is, where is the money? If, indeed, you’re going to borrow money to not cushion the effect of subsidy, two years after.

“Many people have died on account of the irresponsibility of this government, because of their impoverishment and that’s why we’re here. So, they said that part of that money will be used to take care of pensioners. Pension is a contributory scheme. So, where’s the money?

“The National Assembly should interrogate, which they’re not doing, of course, they have declared that whatever the president says is okay by them, and we have seen it. These are the things that Nigerians are going to challenge in 2027.”

According to the PDP spokesman, “We have been witnesses to comments by the president in a public forum, indicating his preference for a one-party state.

“But our party has demonstrated with that outing, and setting up those organs, and those bodies and committees to show that, yes, Nigerians need democracy, and that they continue to look up to PDP, because of its history, because of its resilience, because of its organs, because of its constitution, where nobody owns the party.

“Unlike the other party, where they will say, Baba has said this, that’s not democracy. In a democracy where you have conflicting interests of people with different backgrounds, with different cultures, the ability of people to come together and reconcile those differences and ensure that you have a common goal what makes democracy good.

“So, when you have that level of conversation, you are sure bound to have disagreement. You’re sure going to have frictions and that’s what democracy is all about. It is about contestation of ideas, contestation of opinions and then to reach a consensus that could help move the party forward and, of course, democracy in Nigeria.”

Ologunagba stated, “We’ve been with democracy and out of military rule for many years in this country. And so we have a foundation of having divergent views, and the capacity to recognise the divergent views and to reconcile them is what makes us a political party.

“So, our party is stable, we are united, we’re stronger after the NEC, coming together as a people, not just for PDP, but for the sustenance of democracy, and to ensure that democracy actually thrives in this country.

“That’s why it is important for our party to come together, which we are doing. We’re having conversations at different levels, and that the next outcome is a demonstration of the success of those actions behind the scene.

“So, we just want to let you know that we’re on course, working assiduously towards a successful national executive, National Working Committee, and the national convention that will produce a new working committee for the party.

“And we’re determined to galvanise Nigeria on the need to sustain this democracy. So, that’s the conversation, and then alternative views and ideas can be put on the table for Nigerian people to determine.”

On the state of the party, Ologunagbo said, “The 99th National Executive Committee meeting of our party was duly convened on 27th of May, 2025. Prior to that, there’s so many activities relating to that meeting, and there were naysayers, so it would not hold, it would hold, but ultimately, it held.

“It signposts the resilience, the capacity, and the orderliness for which the PDP is known, its capacities to activate at the appropriate time its organs, and in line with its constitution, to look at the processes and ensure that the will of the party continues to move smoothly.”

Ologunagba acknowledged PDP’s internal challenges, but said the successful convening of the NEC meeting and the peaceful atmosphere at the gathering demonstrated the party’s capacity to come together again and remain unified, despite disagreements.

“You recall from different organs of the party, from the BoT, the NWC, the governor’s forum, the state chairmen, everyone was united in ensuring that the NEC was successful,” he stated.

Speaking on preparation for the party’s national convention scheduled to hold in Kano between August 28 and 29, Ologunagba said preparation for the next NEC had already commenced, and recalled that the last NEC meeting had approved the composition of two crucial committees – Convention Committee and Zoning Committee.

Bayelsa State Governor DuoyeDiri was named chairman of the zoning committee, with Governor DaudaLawal of Zamfara State as vice chairman, and Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State as secretary.

The national convention committee had Governor AmaduFintri of Adamawa State as chairman, Governor AdemolaAdeleke of Osun State as vice chairman, and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as secretary.

Ologunagba said, “Currently, they are in consultation with different organs of the party, from the governor’s forum, to BOT, to National Assembly caucuses of the party, to state chairman, and other organs of the party, to National Executive Committee members of the party, in populating those committees.

“So, there will be broad consultation from every part of the country, every organ of the party is involved.”

PDP to Take Disciplinary Measures against Wike at June 30 NEC Meeting, George Says

Chief Olabode George hinted that disciplinary actions would be considered against NyesomWike at the party’s NEC meeting slated for June 30.

The PDP chieftain maintained that unlike APC, which was owned by “one man”, PDP was collectively owned by all members and as such, no one should lay claim to the party.

He stated, “I am a senior member of the party, I cannot tell you, you are fired from this party…there is a process. It is only NEC that can fire him.

“He has challenged the authority and the laws establishing the party, we will take it up at NEC that has the capacity to discipline people at that level.”

George added that at “the next meeting on June 30, there will be debate and discussion” on the matter.

He emphasised that the way the party was able to manage its affairs would show Nigerians how effectively they could manage the country.

Speaking on Arise News Prime Time programme last night, George explained that there were processes involved in taking actions against members, who might have erred.

He stated that he will not exchange words with the FCT minister.

George observed, “Wike has insulted the late Pa Edwin Clark, former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili and his wife, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court… he has insulted former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, who asked that he be made governor.”

The FCT minister had taken a swipe at the PDP chieftain for speaking up against the sealing of the PDP headquarters in Abuja, over a N7 million ground rent debt.

Reacting to Wike’s statement, George said, “I don’t want to denigrate myself listening and talking about the issue… when young people blow their pipe, the elders will advise them accordingly, if they don’t listen, time will tell.

“I am more interested in talking about our party and to convince the citizens that the PDP is in a better position to manage the problems plaguing the country.”

He admitted that PDP made a huge mistake at its last convention, when it allowed the process to be manipulated by some persons, adding that the party would zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the south to complete the eight years started by President Bola Tinubu.

George stated, “The last president was MuhammaduBuhari from Katsina, he spent eight years, it is just fair and equitable that the south must have their eight years.

“We have people competent and educated who will deliver, people who will manage the resources of the country…then 2031, it will go back to the north.”

He berated those leaving PDP, stating that they are jumping ship because of their personal and selfish interest rather than that of the people.