Osimhen Stalling Al Hilal Switch with Higher Wage Demands

The football future of Victor Osimhen appears to be heading to the Middle East as top Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal are prepared to pay his release clause of 75 Million Euros, but the striker is demanding for more cash from the Saudis.

According II Mattino yesterday, what is stalling Osimhen from moving to Saudi Arabia is his demand for more cash from the deal.

His salary at the Riyadh club has been put at between 30 and 45 Million Euros a year.

The Italian newspaper reported that Al Hilal are still looking for an agreement with the player, who is demanding “very high figures” as salary.

The Al Hilal delegation has already stormed Paris, where they are staying at the George V Hotel, to finalise the transfer of the 26-year-old striker.

Journalist Santo Aouna of FootMercatoconfirmed this development yesterday.

If the deal pulls through, Osimhen os to wear jersey No 29 at Al Hilal.

The club had to take the jersey off their official webshop because Osimhen is still technically a player of Galatasaray as his loan deal is until June 30.

Simone Inzaghi, who yesterday quit as Inter Milan coach after leading them to the final of the UEFA Champions League, has been contracted to be the new coach at Al Hilal.