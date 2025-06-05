NiRAElects Executive Board of Directors to Drive .ng Domain Growth

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), at its recently concluded 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM), elected new executive board of directors to further drive the growth of .ng domain name in Nigeria/

The hybrid event, held at the NiRA’s Secretariat, brought together over 325 members, stakeholders, and media to review a transformative year and elect new leadership.

The AGM, a cornerstone event for NiRA, provided a platform for robust engagement and strategic planning.

During the AGM, NiRA successfully elected new members to the Executive Board of Directors (EBoD).

In his address, NiRA President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, said the year 2024 was a year of unprecedented growth and innovation for the association. He highlighted key achievements of NiRA to include the registration of 94,723 new .ng domain names and 61,227 renewals, bringing the total number of .ng domains under management to an impressive 212,890. The accreditation of 23 new registrars further underscored NiRA’s expanding reach and collaborative success with its partners.

A pivotal moment was the implementation of DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC), significantly enhancing the integrity and trust of the .ng namespace. NiRA also introduced a Registrar Incentive Programme in Q3 2024, rewarding top-performing registrars for their vital role in driving .ng adoption. While speaking on partnerships, Akinsanya highlighted several strategic collaborations across government and private sectors.