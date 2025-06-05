  • Thursday, 5th June, 2025

NEMA DG Receives  World Bank  Delegation  on Strengthening  Emergency Preparedness 

Nigeria | 30 seconds ago

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, Wednesday received a delegation from the World Bank, led by Mr. Francis Samson Nkoka, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist, at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit was in furtherance to existing  partnership between NEMA and the World Bank, aimed at enhancing disaster risk management mechanisms, particularly at the sub-national levels across Nigeria.

During the meeting, Mr. Nkoka highlighted the World Bank’s interest in deepening collaboration with NEMA to support the implementation of strategies that strengthen emergency preparedness and response capacities at the state and local government levels. He emphasized that the initiative was also aimed  at reinforcing institutional frameworks and improving operational readiness across all tiers of government.

In her remarks, the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s sustained support. She reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to a robust partnership that fosters timely and effective disaster risk management nationwide.

The visit underscores the critical role of stakeholder collaboration in advancing Nigeria’s resilience to disasters and improving emergency response systems across the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.