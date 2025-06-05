  • Thursday, 5th June, 2025

NEMA Create Awareness  on Tanker Accidents, Fire Outbreaks in Gombe

Nigeria

Yinka Olatunbosun

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Gombe State Operations Office is campaigning against recurring fire incidents in the state.

In a one-day sensitisation campaign at the School of Nursing and Midwifery Gombe, on June 3, the focus of the stakeholders was on the dangers of tanker accidents and fire outbreaks.

The campaign aimed at educating the public on emergency preparedness, safety strategies, and prevention, as part of NEMA’s mandate to build disaster resilience, was part of the ways of curbing this dangerous trend.

The Head of Operations, NEMA, Gombe, Mrs. Ummuna Ahmed, emphasised the importance of public enlightenment in reducing avoidable emergencies.

Presentations were made by the Federal Fire Service and Nigerian Red Cross Society with participation from key stakeholders, including transport unions, emergency services, security agencies, traditional institutions, and the media.

NEMA reaffirmed its commitment to proactive disaster risk reduction through continued community engagement and stakeholder collaboration.

