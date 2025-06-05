NCS to Bridge Connectivity Gap with ConNovate 2025 Confab

Emma Okonji

Worried about the connectivity gap that exists among humans and digital devices globally, the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology Professionals in Nigeria, is set to bridge the existing connectivity gap in Nigeria, through its international conference.

Themed: “ConNovate 2025: Intelligent, Secure, and Sustainable Innovations for Connected World,” the 19th International Conference on Technology and Computing, scheduled to hold in Kano, seeks to bridge connectivity gap in Nigeria, and ensure that Nigerians are digitally connected to the internet, especially those in underserved and un-served communities.

President of NCS, Dr. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, who gave the assurance at a press briefing in Lagos recently to announce this year’s hybrid conference, said: “The theme: Intelligent, Secure, and Sustainable Innovations for Connected World, is strategically chosen to address the pressing need for advanced technological frameworks that prioritise intelligence, security, and sustainability. In an era of rapid digital transformation, interconnected systems, and global challenges, ConNovate 2025 aims to foster collaboration among industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and tech enthusiasts to develop resilient, inclusive, and sustainable solutions.”

Deputy President of NCS, Dr. Charles Onyeukwu, stressed the need for collaboration with Nigerian IT professionals in the Diaspora, adding that such collaboration will further enhance the spread of emerging technologies in Nigeria, deepen technology innovation and also bridge connectivity gap.

Chairman Conference Committee at NCS, Prof. AdebukolaOnashoga, said: “ConNovate 2025 promises to be a premier gathering of experts, researchers, and innovators from around the world. Our conference features engaging parallel tracks, showcasing cutting-edge research and innovations in various fields of computer science.”

Danbatta: EmoSIM Will Provide Innovative, Affordable Services to Underserved Markets

Former Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has assured Nigerians that the launch of EmoSIM, Nigeria’s first out-bound travel eSIM, would provide innovative and affordable telecommunications services in Nigeria and beyond, especially in underserved markets.

Danbatta who spoke at a fireside chat conversation during the launch of EmoSIM in Lagos, said the launch would create a significant milestone for the growth of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in Nigeria, and enhance innovation and services affordability in Nigeria’s telecoms sector.

“When I was still serving as the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, one of our primary goals was to optimise the usage of spectrum in the country. We observed that while spectrum was a finite and critical resource, it was not being used optimally. That realisation drove us to explore avenues for more efficient utilisation—one of which was enabling MVNOs to operate by leveraging the existing spectrum of mobile network operators,” Danbatta said.

The Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. JobsonEwalefoh, who was also part of the fireside chat, stressed the need for government to continue to create a new environment for business to thrive, to remove the barriers for business to grow, to create new conditions that allow businesses to be self-sufficient.

Former Chairman, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Tony Agenmonmen, said EmoSIM has made travelling easy for Nigerians, by enabling them to connect to families and friends, from anywhere in the world, with one SIM.

Group CEO, Wakanow, Bayo Adedeji, said: “This is a product I can take to 28 other countries that we are in. And the spread of having two Nigerian brands collaborate to take a Nigerian product outside of Nigeria makes it even more powerful.”

Chairman/Founder of EmoSIM, Jimmy Eboma, in his welcome speech, said: “EmoSIM is not just a product. It is a revolution built on a simple truth-connectivity, which is not a luxury, but a lifeline. With one tap, Nigerians and beyond now activate instant access to the world. No swaps. No shocks. No borders.”