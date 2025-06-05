NAPOC Holds Annual Lecture Series June 11

The National Association of Political Correspondents 1990s, NAPOC will hold its inaugural Annual NAPOC Lecture Series, (NALS), on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja beginning from 10AM.

With the theme “The Legacy of Option A-4 and June 12 Election” the inaugural NAPOC Lectures Series would focus on the legacy of Option A-4, and the modified open ballot system that was successfully deployed in the conduct of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, globally adjudged as the freest and fairest in the history of Nigeria.

“NALS is conceived to serve as a strategic platform for the exchange of productive ideas on how to advance our political culture and entrench good governance in the polity,” said Deba Uwadiae, Chairman, Coordinating Committee.

The former Governor of Imo State HE Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, is expected to chair the inaugural lecture, with Dr. Dele Alake, Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development as Special Guest of Honor.

Also, the Guest Speakers include Prof. Tonnie Iredia, Chancellor, Tonnie Iredia University and former DG of Nigerian Television Authority, NTA and former Director, Public Affairs, National Electoral Commission (NEC). And Prof. Jideofor Adibe of Department of Political Science, Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Discussants at the lecture include HE Labaran Maku, former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State and Ex-Minister of Information, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, Registrar, Baze University, Abuja and Dr. Emeka Nwosu, Consultant, ECOWAS Parliament, Abuja and Chairman, NAPOC Board of Trustees.

The National Association of Political Correspondents (NAPOC) was formed in 1988 by political journalists assigned to cover activities at the national headquarters of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), Onikan, Lagos at the dawn of the political transition programme of military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Its mission was the promotion of political journalism in Nigeria through accurate reportage of political activities, the enhancement and upholding of high ethical standards and efficiency by members.