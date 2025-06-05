  • Thursday, 5th June, 2025

NAF Airstrikes Kill Several Terrorists, Destroy Two Gun Trucks

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the air interdiction by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai has killed several terrorists and destroyed no fewer than four gun trucks at Buratai community in the early hours of Thursday, 5 June 2025.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, said: “In the early hours of 5 June 2025, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation Hadin Kai, delivered a precision airstrike that dealt a heavy blow to terrorist elements in Buratai, Borno State.”

He stated that acting on credible intelligence, NAF surveillance assets tracked insurgents attempting to flee with four gun trucks.

Ejodame explained that as the terrorists regrouped along an active route, NAF air assets swooped in, engaging the convoy with devastating accuracy, neutralising several fighters and destroying two gun trucks loaded with supplies.

He stressed that further details on the operation would be communicated soon.

