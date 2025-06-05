Marine Surveyors Lead Initiative to Enhance Industry Standards, Regulations 

The Centre for Marine Surveyors in Nigeria, CMSN, has begun a strategic initiative aimed at raising operational standards and reinforcing regulatory frameworks within the nation’s marine and cargo survey sub-sector.

The Centre for Marine Surveyors in Nigeria is a professional organisation was establish to sanitise marine surveyors profession and provide a platform for self regulation.

In a statement signed by the President of the Centre, Akin Olaniyan said that the centre was also set up to address critical gap in Nigeria’s maritime industry with a view to ensuring that surveying services are carried out by competent, licensed professionals who meet both national and international standards.

According to Olaniyan, the primary goal of the centre is to promote professionalism and technical excellence in marine surveying through education, training and industry collaboration.

He said:”In partnership with the Niger Delta University, we offer a Post graduate Diploma in Marine Surveying designed to equip professionals with practical and academic foundation required for success in the industry.

“Beyond training, we are also actively engaged in advocacy, partnerships and membership development. We have worked with key institutions like the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, who sponsored training programmes under our platform to build Indigenous capacity in marine surveying.

“We have also formed clubs within some institutions like the University of Lagos, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on strengthening industry standards expanding students’ enrolment and building partnerships that will give our graduates access to practical experience and job opportunities”