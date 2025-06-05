Lagos Set to Consolidate on NSF’s Success at Prime Atlantic Squash Tourney 

Chairman of the Lagos State Squash Association, Tomi Falase, says the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament represents a defining moment for Nigerian squash, following the state’s dominant outing at the recently concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun.

The 4th edition of the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament is scheduled to hold from June 9 to June 14 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Falase said that the NSF served as a solid build-up to the Prime Atlantic Tournament, and Lagos is eager to sustain its momentum.

“This tournament is coming at the right time. Our athletes are still very much in competition shape from the National Sports Festival,” he said.

“We want to consolidate on our success, but more importantly, this is about raising the overall standard of squash in Nigeria. The Prime Atlantic Tournament gives us that platform to showcase and test our best.”

The Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament, now in its fourth year, has grown into one of Nigeria’s premier squash competitions, drawing top-ranked players, rising talents, and scouts from across the country.

“This year’s edition is particularly significant as it arrives just weeks after the NSF, where Lagos players stamped their dominance in both the male and female categories,” Falase added.

He noted that the tournament will also serve as a development opportunity, with junior players from across the country being given wildcard entries into the early rounds.

In the 2024 edition, Gabriel Olufumilayo was first runners up, while Busayo Olatunji took her pound off flesh when she defeated her most consistent rival Rofiat Abuduazeez.

Falase reiterated that beyond the competition, the event remains a vehicle for talent discovery and grassroots development.

“We’re not just focused on elite players. We’ve made space for young squash players to gain experience and exposure. That’s how we build a sustainable pipeline for the sport,” he said.

“With preparations in top gear and anticipation high, the 4th edition of the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament promises a blend of elite competition, technical brilliance and youthful energy.

“For Lagos, it is an opportunity to solidify supremacy. For others, it is a chance to make a bold statement on the national stage.”

Among the key players returning to court is Yusuf Quadri, he said that the NSF has given him a strong mental edge.

“The festival sharpened my game. I’ve kept the same energy in training and made minor tactical adjustments,” he said.

“This tournament is about confirming my position, not just as a Lagos player, but as an emerging national champion,” he said.

Also reflecting on the transition from NSF to Prime Atlantic, Gabriel Olufumilayo, another standout from Team Lagos, highlighted the mental intensity of back-to-back competitions.

“NSF was about team strength; this is about individual resilience. I’ve been preparing my mind as much as my footwork. Every match will be tougher here because the margin for error is thinner,” he said.

On the women’s side, Jadesola Olatunji, who won bronze at the NSF, said her focus has shifted to technical sharpness.

“NSF helped me identify areas for improvement. My front-court play and shot variety are better now,” she said.

“I’m approaching Prime Atlantic with confidence and a sense of unfinished business.”

Adding depth to the women’s field is Mostura Durosinlorun, one of Kwara’s fast-rising players. Durosinlorun believes that recent match experience will be a key asset.

“I’ve played some of the top girls recently, so I know what to expect. I’m going into every match with purpose, no intimidation,” she said.

Rofiat Abdulazeez, first runner-up at the 2024 edition of the Prime Atlantic Tournament and a gold medallist at the just-concluded NSF, said she is ready to go one better this year.

“I’ve been replaying that NSF final in my head,” she said.

“I’m determined to use this platform to replicate what I was able to do at the Games.”