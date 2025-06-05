Kwara 2027: ‘No Automatic Ticket for Guber Aspirant in PDP’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Kwara State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, yesterday said that there would be no automatic ticket for the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate to represent the party for the election.

Mohammed said that all the governorship aspirants of the PDP would pass through normal primaries that would produce an acceptable candidate for the party.

He made the disclosure in Ilorin while receiving one of the governorship aspirants of the party, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, at the state secretariat of the PDP in Ilorin.

The party boss stated that the leadership of the party would provide a level playing ground for all the aspirants so as to ensure an acceptable candidate to emerge for the election.

The party chairman also promised that the primary elections will be free, fair and credible.

He urged aspirants seeking to get party nominations in the state to ‘collaborate’ rather than ‘compete’ appealing to them to focus on achieving the common objective of making Kwara State become a PDP-controlled state in 2027.

While noting that Alhaji Hassan played a pivotal role in the party’s electoral success in 2002, he said he was later a member of the Bukola Saraki administration that ensured delivery of dividends of democracy in every nook and cranny of the state.

Describing Hassan as ‘a true party man’, Mohammed noted that he is the first gubernatorial aspirant to make the state secretariat the first port of call which is, according to him, ‘highly commendable’.

Mohammed, who urged the people of the state to participate in the party’s ongoing online membership registration, emphasized the need for all the aspirants to consider the ‘competition’ as a ‘family affair’.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the party in Kwara South senatorial district of the state, Chief Bisi Fakayode, described Hassan as an experienced politician, who knows the right thing to do.

He said: “Everyone will attest to it that this is the first time that I will join others to welcome any aspirant. I am here physically because of the uniqueness of Hon. Hassan’s candidacy, he does not need to be told what to do.

“Many of the aspirants are out there doing their things without showing that they recognize the party officials but you started with a prayer service and now you are here, it is commendable.”

Speaking in the same vein, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Olusegun Adewara, submitted that Hassan possesses the qualities required in a good leader.

“I personally have good relationship with you, and I see you as a good father figure and a role model, and you have every ingredient required to lead a multilingual and multipurpose state like Kwara,” he submitted.

In his remarks, the governorship aspirant, Alhaji Hassan, a former Chief of Staff, Government House, noted that being a true party man, he had taken a decision to make the party secretariat his first port of call because the party officials deserve respect.

He said: “We are delighted to be here today to stand in front of you and inform you of my decision to join the guber race, the party is supreme, we are in politics and we have to respect our party officials and the leaders.

“If the party is not supreme or we do not respect the party leaders, there will be chaos, that is why our constitution does not give room for an independent candidate. You have to go through the party, so that we can have an organized system.

“We are happy to be here before you today, and we are here to formally tell you that I, Oladimeji Aliu Hassan of Mogaji Geri Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area have decided to throw my hat into the ring. I am joining the 2027 governorship race and I am seeking the PDP gubernatorial nomination.

“So far, we have not visited anywhere, you may have heard that Ladi and his team are doing this and that, but we have not done anything political, all we have done was to put our team together and organize a prayer service to seek spiritual guidance. That is the only thing we have done. So, the first political outing that we are having is to come before you as a way of showing respect to the party.”