itel Solar Energy Commissions First Training Centrein UI

In a move to empower Nigerian youth and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, itel Solar Energy has commissioned its first Solar Energy Training Centre in partnership with the University of Ibadan (UI).

The commissioning ceremony, held recently, marks a significant milestone in the company’s education-focused corporate social responsibility (CSR) and long-term talent development strategy.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale,said: “On behalf of the University of Ibadan, I would like to sincerely appreciate Itel Solar Energy for this impactful initiative. The opportunities and benefits extended to our students, from hands-on training to scholarships and internship opportunities, are deeply commendable.”

President of the University of Ibadan Students’ Union Government (SUG), Covenant Oladele, said: “itel Energy has provided us with a hub of opportunity. With solar training, scholarship access, and a modernised learning environment powered by intel Solar Energy, our academic and career prospects have just been significantly expanded. This shows what real corporate responsibility looks like.”

PR Manager at itel Solar Energy, Olaotan Fawehinmi, reaffirmed the brand’s dedication to youth development and sustainability.