Gov Adeleke: We Are Building Synergy Across South-west

YinkaKolawole in Osogbo





Governor AdemolaAdeleke of Osun State yesterday posited that the unveiling a Climate-smart Investment Portfolio in the State was about building regional synergy across the South-western States, stressing the need for them to collaborate, legislate and invest together.

Speaking in Osogbo at a two-day post- conference and stakeholders’ roundtable on renewable energy for the South-west region, the State Governor, AdemolaAdeleke, who was represented by his Deputy, Kola Adewusi also noted that Climate-smart Investment Portfolio was a strategic roadmap designed to attract responsible capital into renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and the circular economy.

He stressed that: “We are also presenting the Draft Osun State Renewable Energy Policy, crafted to establish a strong legislative and institutional foundation for an inclusive energy transition at the sub-national level.”

He added: “We are launching the Draft Osun State Climate Action Plan, which was developed in consultation with experts, grassroots communities and our development partners.

“We are equally proud to unveil the IMOLE Solar Lantern Project which is a practical and symbolic solution for last-mile energy access. One Child, One Lantern is our promise. Every child deserves light to study, dream and grow, regardless of their location or background.”

He further made it clear that, “the state is establishing the Osun State Recycling Hub, showcasing electric motorcycles, and launching Green Clubs in Schools, because our climate vision extends beyond today; it is for the generations yet unborn.”

The governor emphasised that the State was not just generating megawatts, but generating ownership, inclusion, and dignity.

He added, “The power we seek is not only electrical; it is political, social, and transformational. This roundtable is not just about Osun. It is about building regional synergy across the South-West. From Lagos to Ekiti, Ogun to Ondo we must collaborate, legislate, and invest together.”

The governor who declared the conference on renewable energy open noted that, “We are living in a pivotal era. Climate change is no longer a distant threat but a daily reality.

“Energy poverty is no longer acceptable as it is a fundamental human rights issue. In this part of the world, which is a region richly endowed with sunlight, wind, and innovation, it is deeply concerning that so many of our communities remain in darkness.

“The time for waiting has passed, and the time for localised action is now. We must power the South-West and indeed, do so sustainably. In Osun State, we are embracing bold, evidence-based, and people-focused solutions.”

In her remarks the lead technical consultant on climate change and renewable energy, Prof. Chinese Obuaku, said the event was not to admire the complexity of “our energy challenges, but to shape clear, actionable, and localized solutions, rooted in science, equity, and the bold political will we see rising across our sub-national governments.

“As the Lead Consultant on this initiative, I have had the privilege of engaging deeply with a diverse group of actors, from lawmakers to community stakeholders, private sector pioneers to youth advocates. And the truth is this: we are ready. We have the intellect. We have the infrastructure. And most importantly, we now have the institutional awareness that renewable energy is not a luxury, it is a necessity.”