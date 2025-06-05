GamblePause Initiative Launches Nigeria’s First Free Gambling Rehabilitation Centre

In a bold and timely move to address the growing issue of gambling addiction in Nigeria, GamblePause Initiative Africa has launched the country’s first free gambling rehabilitation centre reports Nseobong Okon-Ekong

This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in the organisation’s ongoing mission to promote responsible gambling, raise awareness about gambling-related harms, and provide meaningful recovery support for individuals affected by gambling addiction. The rehabilitation centre is situated at Alagomeji, Yaba, in Lagos. The facility is managed by a dedicated team of clinical psychologists and trained counsellors, who are on the ground to provide specialised care and therapeutic support to individuals struggling with gambling addiction.

The decision to establish a physical rehabilitation facility came in response to increasing demands from clients currently receiving psychological therapy through GamblePause’s remote services. Many of these individuals, while appreciative of virtual support, expressed a pressing need for direct human connection and a secure, therapeutic environment to aid their healing. For them, recovery requires more than remote intervention—it demands a physical space where they feel safe, supported, and empowered.

“We listened closely to our clients,” said Ladipo Abiose Akolade, Founder at GamblePause. “They needed a space where they could heal face-to-face, engage with others who understand their struggles, and receive expert care in a setting that prioritises dignity, empathy, and confidentiality. This centre is our response to that call.”

Currently, the centre operates strictly by appointment only. This approach allows it to control client flow and ensure each individual receives adequate attention.

“Appointments can be scheduled through our official social media platforms,” added Akolade.

The newly launched rehabilitation centre is being introduced as a sanctuary of care tailored to provide comprehensive and compassionate support. Initially, it will focus on serving existing clients already receiving remote therapy, ensuring continuity and deepening the impact of their recovery. While the centre will initially cater to current clients, plans are already underway to expand capacity and open enrollment to new clients in the coming weeks. The centre offers walk-in (non-residential) treatment at this time, but plans are underway to launch full residential services in the coming months as part of its expansion strategy.

GamblePause is also in active discussions with key stakeholders, including mental health professionals, local government agencies, and international partners, to scale the impact and long-term sustainability of the rehabilitation centre. The establishment of this centre was made possible through the generosity of several key supporters, including Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director General, FCT, Lottery Regulatory Office, Mrs. Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, co-founder of GamblePause and Abiose, who has taken personal loans to support the centre, driven by his deep commitment to helping young adults, teenagers, and families affected by gambling addiction.

“We call on more stakeholders, industry leaders, and philanthropists to partner with us. This rehabilitation centre marks a critical step in advancing responsible gambling practices in Nigeria and creating a support system that reflects empathy from the gaming industry toward its players,” said Abiose.

The facility is designed to address the psychological, emotional, and behavioural components of gambling addiction. Clients will have access to individual counselling, group therapy, family support sessions, relapse prevention education, and life skills development. This holistic model recognises that recovery must consider not only the symptoms of addiction but also the deeper factors that contribute to it.

By launching this centre, GamblePause is making a significant contribution to the promotion of responsible gambling in Nigeria. The centre will serve as both a place of healing and an educational hub that champions the values of self-awareness, informed decision-making, and collective responsibility. In doing so, it will challenge the stigma around addiction and help create a healthier dialogue about gambling behaviour, particularly among vulnerable and at-risk groups.

In addition to direct treatment services, the rehabilitation centre will reinforce GamblePause’s broader mission to combat underage gambling. Through targeted awareness campaigns, school outreach programmes, and parental education workshops, the organisation aims to empower communities with the knowledge and tools needed to prevent gambling-related harm before it begins. The goal is not only to treat those affected but to foster a culture of prevention and resilience across Nigerian society.

Looking ahead, GamblePause Initiative Africa remains fully committed to expanding its network of support services and collaborating with key partners to extend its impact. With a firm focus on sustainability and inclusiveness, the organisation is determined to ensure that both rehabilitation and responsible gambling education are accessible to all, regardless of background or financial means.

The launch of Nigeria’s first free gambling rehabilitation centre is a landmark achievement—not only for GamblePause but for the country as a whole. In a time when gambling continues to grow across digital and physical platforms, GamblePause offers a vital reminder: promoting responsible gambling must go hand-in-hand with supporting those who struggle with addiction.