Fish Out Killers of Rano DPO, Kano Govt Tasked

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged the Kano State Government to fish out killers of CSP Muhammad Ali, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rano Police Station, Kano State.

It was reported that CSP Muhammad Ali was attacked by youths leading to his death in the hospital.

The Assembly condemned in totality the gruesome killing of the police officer (a citizen of Nasarawa State) in Kano State for unjustified reasons.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Danladi Jatau, made the call after Hon. Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki, member representing Lafia Central, brought the issue under matters of Public Importance during the House proceedings in Lafia yesterday.

Jatau said that fishing out and punishing the perpetrators of the devilish act would serve as deterrent to others.

“I want to appreciate Hon. Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki for bringing this matter and others for your contributions on this painful issue.

“Firstly, I want to condole with the Nasarawa State Government and Eggon Nation over the killing of CSP Ali. He was my classmate in the College of Education Akwanga.

“I am more bereaved than anybody. Look at how he was killed. This is inhuman and devilish.

“We urge His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule to draw the attention of the IG and Kano State Government to conduct full investigation into the gruesome killing of CSP Muhammad Ali and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Earlier, Hon. Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki, member representing Lafia Central constituency, condemned the killing of CSP Ali by a mob in Kano State.

“The gruesome killing of CSP Muhammad Ali, the DPO of Rano, Kano State, calls for concern.

“Mr. Speaker, when you watch the video you will shade tears. Last year, the DPO of Ahoada in River State, Bako Angbashim, was killed, they are all Eggon sons.

“It calls for concern, if security personnel were killed and nothing happened, So Nasarawa State and Eggon nation are worried,” he said.

Akwashiki called on his colleagues to support him to ensure that justice is done on the matter.

According to him, “The House sympathize with the Nasarawa Government, IG and Eggon nation over the gruesome killing of CSP Muhammad Ali.

“I want to call on the IG and Kano State Government to conduct investigation and fish out the perpetrators of the devilish act,” he said.

On their parts, Hon. Daniel Ogazi and Hon. Esson Mairiga spoke extremely on the matter and supported the motion calling for decisive action in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

They also sympathized with the state government and Eggon Nation over the loss.

They stressed the need for police officers to be protected against mob action and other evil elements in the country.