FG Inaugurates Inter-ministerial Committee for 2025 Democracy Day Celebration

iThe Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the 2025 Democracy Day celebration with a charge to organise a befitting and memorable event.

Speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said the celebration would provide an opportunity to honour Nigeria’s founding fathers and democratic heroes who made significant sacrifices for the country’s democratic journey.

Akume was represented by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

“This year’s Democracy Day is an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our founding fathers to attain independence, and the efforts of democratic champions to end military rule.

“Celebrating this day is a way of recognising their place in our history,” he said.

He said that the occasion also enables the Federal Government to highlight its achievements and present its performance scorecard to the citizens.

Akume urged members of the committee to work in synergy towards the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, activities lined up for the 2025 Democracy Day celebration include: world press briefing and Special Juma’at Service on Friday, June 6; Church Service, Sunday, June 8 at National Christian Centre; Youth Programme, Tuesday, June 9; Public Lecture, Wednesday, June 11; and Presidential Broadcast and Parade on Thursday, June 12.

Members of the committee chaired by Akume include the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Bagudu.

Others are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; and the Special Adviser to the President, Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Also on the committee are Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director-General, Department of State Services, Adeola Ajayi; Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Adebisi Onasanya; and Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, (OSGF), Dr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr Kachollom Daju; and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office (OSGF), Nadungu Gagare, are also members of the committee.

The terms of reference for the committee, according to the SGF, included planning and executing all approved Democracy Day activities and co-opting relevant individuals or organisations.

Documenting all activities for posterity, carrying out any other assignment related to the successful implementation of the celebration were also given as tasks of the committee. (NAN)