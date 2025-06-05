FG Deepens Collaboration with Japan, Seeks ¥15bn to Boost Food Security 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria has moved to deepen collaboration with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to speed up the implementation of a ¥15 billion (about $110 million) Food Security Emergency Loan Support Programme for Nigeria.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; his Agriculture and Food Security counterpart, Senator Abubakar Kyari and a senior representatives of JICA met in Abuja, Monday on how to advance the implementation of the emergency food security support programme.

According to a statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, during the meeting, JICA formally requested clarification from the Federal Government on the proposed implementation adjustments to the Food Security Emergency Loan Support Programme.

He stated that in a bid to bolster Nigeria’s food security, the Federal Government decided to strengthen its collaborative initiative with the JICA.

The ¥15 billion facility, he added, aims to support Nigeria’s food production systems and enhance resilience amid ongoing global supply challenges.

Manga pointed out that with the rainy season now underway, both ministers emphasised the importance of swift, coordinated action to maximise impact for farmers and rural communities.

“JICA welcomed the government’s commitment to delivery and requested formal clarification on proposed implementation adjustments.

“It was jointly agreed that core production activities would proceed immediately under the existing framework, while additional components, such as aggregation and financing, would be reviewed in line with the original loan agreement.

“This partnership underscores the commitment of both governments to addressing food security challenges and improving the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians, while also driving economic growth and development in the country,” the statement concluded.