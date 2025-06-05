FCT: NACAT Launches Anti-Corruption, Trafficking Club in Dorben College

In a bold step to tackle the rising challenges of corruption, substance abuse, and human trafficking among Nigerian youths, the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT) has launched a new student initiative, the Student Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (S-NACAT), at Dorben College of Digital Technology, Dutse-Alhaji, Abuja.

The launch, which took place on Wednesday, brought together educators, students, and civil society actors in a dynamic and educative engagement designed to empower young people to become ambassadors of integrity and vigilance within their schools and communities.

The event focused on raising awareness about the devastating effects of drug abuse, the societal rot caused by corruption, and the human cost of trafficking. It also marked the formal inauguration of the S-NACAT club—a student-led platform that will serve as a breeding ground for grassroots advocacy, peer education, and civic responsibility.

Delivering the keynote presentation titled “Understanding Substance Abuse,” Mr. Stanley Ugagbe, the Operational Manager of the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), led students through a powerful and thought-provoking session that explored the root causes, effects, and real-life consequences of drug addiction among young people.

Speaking to a captivated audience, Mr. Stanley broke down the psychological, social, and legal implications of substance abuse, noting how experimentation often begins with peer pressure, emotional distress or the desire to escape difficult circumstances. “Addiction doesn’t start with a needle or a pill, it starts with a choice. And every choice has a consequence,” he warned.

He further stressed the legal dangers of narcotic use, highlighting that being caught with even a small quantity of banned substances could lead to criminal charges that may ruin a young person’s future. “The law is not as forgiving as your parents or your teachers. One mistake can leave a permanent mark on your record,” he said, urging students to weigh the long-term cost of short-term indulgence.

Ugbade also touched on the emotional toll of drug abuse, from broken family relationships to mental health struggles, urging the students to find strength in community, education, and personal values.

“You don’t have to walk alone. Talk to someone, ask for help, and never be ashamed to say no,” he stated.

The session concluded with an interactive session where students asked practical questions and received heartfelt guidance.

“The future is in your hands. Protect it. Guard it. And choose to rise above the traps set by drugs and bad influences.”

A major highlight of the event was the official unveiling of the S-NACAT club, spearheaded by NACAT Programme Manager, Miss Joy Tomo, who guided students through the objectives of the club and its expected impact on campus culture. She urged the students to take ownership of the platform, not just as members, but as pioneers of a national movement that prioritizes ethical leadership, anti-corruption values, and human dignity.

As part of the structural framework of the club, student executives were elected and inaugurated; Augusta C. Ikechukwu of SS1A President, Daniel Damolekun of SS2B Vice President, Ibrahim Hafsat of SS2B Secretary, and Emmanuel Unemilin of SS1B Public Relations Officer. To ensure continuity and mentorship, members of the school’s teaching staff—Mrs. Evelyn Philip, Miss Legbe Akira, and Mr. Paul Oyiedi—were appointed to supervise and support the club’s activities.

Representing the school’s management, Mr. Oyiedi expressed deep appreciation to NACAT for bringing such a forward-thinking initiative to the school.

He noted that the club would not only shape students’ character but also strengthen the school’s stance on discipline, community service, and national values.

The event concluded with students signing up for membership in the newly formed club, excited and eager to begin work on their first set of awareness and community action projects.