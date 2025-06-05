FCT, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa Risk Total Blackout as Electricity Workers Set to Resume Strike

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The franchise areas of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa, may soon face a total blackout, as electricity workers under the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), have indicated interest to embark on a strike action without further notice.

The union in a statement signed by the Assistant General Secretary, Liaison, Opaluwa Simeon, recalled that NUEE had reached an agreement with AEDC on November 27, 2024 to suspend an industrial action following a trade dispute declared over lingering labour issues in the company.

NUEE listed some of the issues as: Non-remittance of pension deduction for 16 months; non-implementation of the national minimum wage; non-promotion and the continuous stagnation of members of staff for over 10 years as well as non-confirmation of staff on acting appointment.

Besides, it stated its other grievances as: Non-regularisation and proper placement of appointments; refusal to convert ad-hoc staff to permanent status; complete collapse of health services owing to the non-payment of hospital bills and non-remittance of 10 months Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

Furthermore, the electricity union said that the refusal to complete the work on review of conditions of service; non-implementation of the already completed work on career path and the undue board’s interference with the day-to-day running of the company as some of the issues.

It also mentioned the non-payment of union check off dues and other third-party deductions and non-payment of 2024 productivity bonus.

“It is worthy of note to remind you that workers, within the last 90 days have raised the company’s collection by over 95 billion. This milestone was achieved through dedicated services without the provision of necessary working materials, business districts are no longer funded.

“It is also worthy of note that we have significantly lost a huge number of members to death owing to pressure and precarious work conditions.

“Consequent upon the above, you are hereby put on notice of our readiness to resume the suspended action of the 27th November, 2024, and this shall commence anytime from the date of the receipt of this letter without an additional notice,” the NUEE stated.

According to the union, councils are by the letter directed and put on notice to commence full mobilisation across the AEDC franchise areas of Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and FCT for an effective action.

Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association of Electricity And Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has given the AEDC a two-week strike ultimatum, following the management’s failure to offset all outstanding staff benefits as outlined in its letter of November 5th, 2024, seven months after, noting that it had no other option than to resume the suspended industrial action.

“Suffice to state that the tremendous improvement in cash collections of over 98 billion in the last three months resulting in the attainment of new revenue peaks and other achievements were made possible through the commitment and dedication of the entire workforce,” it stated.

As a reminder, it said the outstanding issues included: Complete collapse of the health services as a result of high indebtedness which has resulted in the death of about seven staff in the last one month and the likelihood of losing more.

Others, according to a statement signed by the Deputy General Secretary (Corporate Communications), Rosemary Odeh, are: Non-payment of 2024 productivity bonus; non-payment of 18 months pension deduction; non-implementation of the national minimum wage and inconclusive review of conditions of service.

According to Odey, others include: Non-regularisation and proper placement of staff; non-confirmation of staff on acting appointment; refusal to conduct promotion since 2013; non-implementation of career path; non-remittance of third party deduction (union check off dues) and refusal to fund business districts as well as non-procurement of operational materials.

“In view of all the above, your management is hereby put on notice to resolve all the outstanding issues within one week of receipt of this letter without any further notice, as this will no longer be accepted by our association.

“Consequently, all officers are hereby directed to be on standby to resume with the earlier notice of November 5, 2024. A stitch in time saves nine.”