Ex-Lokomotiv Chief Blasts NFF for Presenting ‘Beach Footballers’ for Russian Friendly

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ahead of the international friendly between hosts Russia and Nigeria’s Super Eagles, a former Lokomotiv Moscow President, Nikolai Naumov, has criticized the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) over the absence of key Super Eagles players in the squad already in Moscow for the Friday clash.

Naumov expressed frustration over Nigeria’s squad selection, calling the situation disappointing and unprofessional.

Marquee forwards, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, as well as Fulham stars, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were left out of the squad to face Russia.

Additionally, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Ola Aina, Nathan Tella and Sadiq Umar — all of whom featured for clubs in Europe’s top five leagues during the 2024–2025 season — withdrew from the Super Eagles squad, citing injuries and personal reasons.

“The non-arrival of key players of the Nigerian national team for the match with Russia is very bad,” Naumov told Championat.

“When we agree with any national team in the current conditions, we incur significant expenses for flights, accommodation, etc. Such expenses… We must clearly indicate what lineup the opponent should have.”

Naumov believes such matches should only be scheduled with assurances that top players will feature, barring injuries.

“Only the strongest players are needed, except for force majeure: injuries or other emergencies.

“When the Nigerian national team agrees to such a match, the management must discuss this issue with their players in advance.”

The outspoken former club executive went on to mock the potential quality of Nigeria’s squad, suggesting that the replacements are far from the national team’s best.

“And now they will bring beach footballers. Do we need this? The Nigerian team will only have a name. As a result, we will not get the opponent we want.”

Despite Nigeria’s depleted roster, Naumov acknowledged the quality of their European-based players but insisted Russia must still aim for victory.

“It is unlikely that the Russian team will have a crushing victory over Nigeria, because even in this squad there are many footballers who play in Europe. The opponent is strong, but our guys must win,” he concluded.

No Nigerian officials could be reached to throw light on why most of the key players are not in Moscow for the friendly .

Earlier in the week, NFF had explained in a statement that both Osimhen and Lookman were excused from the trip to Russia so that he can go and sort out their transfer issues.