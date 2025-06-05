Egbetokun Inaugurates 31 Combat Gunboats in Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has inaugurated 31 combat gunboats to strengthen waterway security in Nigeria.

Egbetokun inaugurated the operational 31 state-of-the-art combat gunboats on Thursday at the Maritime Police Command, Lagos.

The police boss described the initiative as a symbol of renewed commitment to maritime safety, anti-crime patrols and rescue missions across the nation’s aquatic territories.

“The addition of these purpose-built gunboats to the operational logistics of the Marine Police demonstrates our commitment to maritime security and our determination to stay ahead of emerging threats.

“The deployment of these assets reflects the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to sustainable law enforcement and modernised policing standards.

“These gunboats are not just vessels, they represent our unwavering resolve to protect Nigeria’s waterways, safeguard lives and property and dismantle criminal networks.

“The integration of solar-powered systems aligns with global best practices in green policing and highlights our leadership in environmentally responsible law enforcement,”he said.

Egbetokun further reiterated the importance of inter-agency collaboration, noting the vital role of synergy between the Police, Armed Forces, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and other stakeholders in ensuring maritime security.

“Securing Nigeria is a collaborative effort. The police will continue to deepen our collaboration with our sister security agencies, particularly the armed forces, the maritime administration and safety agency and the Nigeria Post Authority, among others.

“We recognise that intelligence-led policing and community engagement remain cornerstones of effective crime prevention.

“We shall continue to partner closely with coastal communities, leverage local intelligence and build mutual trust in order to deny criminals the operating space,”the police chief said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and strategic investment in the modernisation of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Under President TInubu’s visionary leadership, the Nigeria Police is undergoing a transformation marked by reform, modernisation and professional excellence.

“The inauguration of the boats is a testament to the administration’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of the force to fulfill its constitutional mandate,”he said.

Egbetokun reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to upholding law and order across the nation.

“We will continue to strive with courage and integrity to protect you, to defend the territorial integrity of our nation and to ensure that Nigeria remains safe for all,” he stated. (NAN)