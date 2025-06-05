Customs Seizes Bullet-proof Vests, Others Worth N1.2bn in South-West

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, has announced the seizures of 11 used vehicles,1,665kg of Cannabis Sativa; 4000 litres of premium motor spirit; Bullet Proof vestss amongst others, in Ogun, Lagos and other states within the South Western region of the country.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Customs Area Controller of the Unit, Controller Mohammed Shuaibu explained that the entire seizure is valued at N1.2 billion.

According to him, “On the 23rd and 24th of May 2025, at about 0300hrs and 0230hrs, our patrol teams within Lagos metropolis acted on intelligence intercepted and seized 2X40FT containers with containers numbers (MSCU 5295718 and MRSU 5856090) respectively along Ijora-Olopa, and mile 2 axis.

“The examination reports of these containers revealed the following contents: Seven Mitsubishi Canters, Five Toyota Hiace Buses, and Three Mini Shuttle Buses all cut up with their parts complete with clear intention of evading Customs duties. “Other items include used bicycles, 312, Bales of printed wax, 23 Bales of used clothing, 42 used gas cylinders, and 30 used flat screens televisions, 65 table top cookers, and 31 unit of used split air conditioning among others. The importation of these items contravenes schedule 4 of the common external tariff.

“Similarly, on the19th of May 2025 at about 0300hrs hours another patrol team intercepted a Volvo truck and investigation revealed to contains 1263 pieces of used tyres and other goods. One suspect was also arrested.”

He added, “In the same vein, on the 19th of May 2025 at about 2300hrs, our officers on a routine patrol along Shagamu/Ijebu-Ode express way in Ogun State, intercepted one truck with registration number T24623LA suspected to be conveying uncustoms goods including Bullet Proof vests. Again, an investigation report revealed the content to include some packages of Tramadol.

“Furthermore, on the 26th of May 2025, at about 0600hrs, through intelligence-driven operations, our men on the Ijebu-Ode patrol team arrested one empty Mercedes Benz truck. Thorough rummaging of the truck and careful observation by our officers which led to uncover concealment of Cannabis Sativa (India Hemp) in the compartments of the truck. One suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.”

“Additionally, our patrol teams around the borders areas across the six (6) states of the Southwest have intensified surveillance of our borders against unscrupulous elements among Nigerians, resulting in several seizures of rice, Cannabis Sativa, used cars and other goods in a flash points of Imeko, Ilaro, Owode, Idiroko, Ilara, Ihumbo,Abeokuta, Badagry, Agbara, Gbaji, shaki and Iseyin in Oyo state.

“In all, 46 interceptions were recorded during this two (2) weeks of operations comprising the following: Rice 2051X50kg each of foreign parboiled rice equivalent to four trailer loads; 11 used vehicles, popularly known as tokumbo vehicles; 1665kg of Cannabis Sativa; 4000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS); One white and Black J5 commercial Bus loaded with expired goods; and one Volvo Truck containing 180 sacks of new towel. Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the various seizures, which have a duty paid value (DPV) of N1,285, 600,383.00) only,” he said.