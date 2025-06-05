Babcock University Dismisses Student for Drug Peddling, Fetish Practices, Multiple Violations

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State has officially dismissed one of its students, Oladipupo Siwajuola, who was recently at the centre of a widely publicised ‘missing’ case, following what the institution described as gross violations of its student conduct policies.

The school’s Director of Marketing and Communication, Dr. Joshua Sulieman, made this known Wednesday in a statement that Siwajuola was expelled after a disciplinary process found him guilty of drug peddling on campus, impersonation, possession and use of fetish materials and unauthorised exit from the university, among other infractions.

Contrary to viral social media claims made by his mother, the university clarified that Oladipupo had left the campus on April 28, 2025 without permission. He allegedly disguised himself in a hoodie as an outpatient and exited through the university’s teaching hospital gate.

He later stayed in the Ilishan community before travelling to Lagos, where he was found at a friend’s house.

He further alleged that Siwajuola confessed to engaging in ‘Yahoo Yahoo Plus’ (fetish practices aimed at acquiring wealth), peddling illicit drugs, using a fellow student’s identity to open a bank account, and borrowing ₦500,000 from a loan platform to fund gambling.

“These revelations sharply contradicted his mother’s earlier narrative accusing the university of negligence,” he stated.

Suleiman emphasised that Oladipupo was given a fair hearing and that the decision to dismiss him was taken in line with institutional and global disciplinary standards. While the university condemned the malicious public accusations made by Oladipupo’s mother, it acknowledged the cooperation and integrity displayed by his father and chose not to pursue legal action for libel.

“As a faith-based institution, our priority remains the safety, moral integrity, and well-being of all our students,” he stated, urging the public to disregard misinformation and support efforts to instill values of responsibility and truth in young people.

He added that Siwajuola has the right to appeal the dismissal, in accordance with university guidelines.