Avon HMO Hosts Free Medical Screening in Lagos

As part of its unwavering commitment to preventive healthcare, Avon HMO, one of Nigeria’s leading health management organisations(HMO), held a free hypertension awareness and screening outreach tagged ‘No Tension’ in Marina, Lagos.

The outreach was part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts focused on chronic disease management, and aimed to encourage Nigerians to “know their numbers” by checking their blood pressure regularly.

The event brought together healthcare professionals, volunteers, and members of the public for free blood pressure screenings, one-on-one medical consultations, and health education sessions.

According to the Nigerian Cardiac Society, one in every three Nigerian adults (about 30 per cent) is living with high blood pressure, a silent but serious condition that often goes undetected until it causes severe complications like heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure. Yet, with early detection and proper management, hypertension can be effectively controlled.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Avon HMO, Osa Imasogie, reaffirmed the organisation’s mission to make healthcare more accessible and mainstream.

“At Avon HMO, we believe that staying healthy shouldn’t be a privilege. That’s why initiatives like No Tension are essential, not just to raise awareness, but to bring healthcare directly to the people. Knowing your blood pressure is a simple step that can save your life,” he said.

In his remarks, Group Head of Medical Services at Avon HMO, Dr. Adeyinka Adeyemi, emphasised the need for increased public education around hypertension.

“Hypertension is often called the ‘silent killer’ because many people don’t know they have it. This outreach is about demystifying the condition and showing people that managing it is possible, especially when detected early,” he stated.

Over the course of the event, hundreds of Lagosians were screened, with many referred for follow-up care based on their results. Educational materials were distributed, and attendees had the opportunity to speak directly with the medical team about lifestyle changes and treatment options.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Modupe Adebayo, a trader at the Oke Arin Market, expressed her appreciation, saying:

“I didn’t know my blood pressure was high until today. I just came to see what was happening, and now I’m glad I checked. The doctors explained everything in a way I understood. This kind of program is very important, especially for people like us who don’t always have time to go to the hospital.”

The No Tension outreach is one of several initiatives Avon HMO has planned under its Chronic Disease Management pillar, reinforcing the organisation’s belief that health insurance should not just cover treatment but also help prevent illness before it starts.