Anambra Guber: INEC Lifts Ban on Campaigns, Says 16 Parties to Participate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lifted the ban on political campaigns ahead of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for Saturday November 8, 2025.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun in a statement issued yesterday revealed that 16 out of the 19 registered parties would be participating in the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election.

He recalled that the Commission recently published the personal particulars of candidates that emerged from primaries conducted by political parties for the forthcoming the election.

Olumekun noted: “A total of 16 political parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday 12th May 2025.

“In line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, political parties are empowered to replace their candidates who voluntarily withdraw from the race.

“Accordingly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) conducted a fresh primary election to replace its candidate while four Political Parties replaced their Deputy Governorship candidates.

“They are Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

‘The deadline for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates was Monday 2nd June 2025.Consequently, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2025 Anambra State Governorship election.

“Sixteen out of the 19 registered parties are participating in the election out of which the African Action Congress (AAC) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) have nominated female candidates while six parties are fielding female running mates.

“They are Accord (A), All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). No party has nominated a person with disability as a candidate. In terms of age, the candidates range between 36 and 71 years.”

Olumekun stressed that the full list of candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

He added that with this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.

“In line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, political parties are now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday 11th June 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday 6th November 2025,” he said.

Olumekun stressed that as enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission wishes to remind political parties, candidates and their supporters that it was unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

The commission emphasised that all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaigns, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.

“ For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate,” Olumekun said.