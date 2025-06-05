Alleged Forgery: FCTA Director, Others for Arraignment June 23

Alex Enumahin Abuja





The Director, Investigation and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Joseph Eriki and 10 others would be arraigned for forgery charges before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on June 23.

Trial judge, Justice Suleiman Belgore, fixed the arraignment date shortly after counsel for the 1st, 2nd 3rd ,5th and 9th defendants C.S Ekeocha and E.E Apeh promised to produce the defendants for arraignment.

Recall that the arraignment of the defendants had suffered some setbacks, resulting in the court issuing a warrant for their arrest on May 27.

The arrest order was following a complaint by prosecution counsel, David Kasuwe, who had informed the court that all efforts made to ensure that the defendants were present in court for their arraignment in the charge marked, FCT/HC/CR/87/2025 were not successful.

Kaswe informed the court that despite being aware of the charge and arraignment, the defendants failed to appear in court.

Justice Belgore had in a bench ruling held that, “For reasons of their being evasive and lack of positive response to the call of the prosecuting authority, even having been granted bail by the police during the investigation of this case, bench warrant is hereby issued against all the defendants to compel their appearance in this court for purposes of arraignment on six-count charge dated February, 31, 2025 and filed same day in this court.”

He subsequently adjourned the case to June 4 for arraignment of the defendants. When the case was called on Wednesday, although the defendants were not in court, their lawyers told the court that they were not served with the charge.

The lawyers therefore prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable them bring the defendants to court.

The federal government had filed a six-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery, using as a genuine forged document, criminal force to deter public servant from his duty against Eriki and 10 others.

Others charged alongside the FCTA director are Boniface Agwu; IkechukwuKanu; Donatec Electrical Company Limited; Super Structure Limited; Weather field Engineering; Marine Service Limited; Asher Information Services Limited; Prince Isaac Omoluwa; Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi and SarajoAliyu as well as Ogbole Michael.

The defendants were alleged to have unlawfully entered Plot 461 – 470 and 486-496 belonging to Etha Ventures and put up structures with the intention of defrauding Etha Ventures.

According to the prosecution, to actualise their intent, the defendants fraudulently secured a consent judgment in suit number FCT/HC/CV/240/2018 given title of Plot 1406 (461-470 and 486-496) SabonLugbe East Layout, Abuja to Super Structures Limited.