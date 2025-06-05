Akpoti-Uduaghan Disowns Cloned Audio, False Video in Circulation

•Gets court’s nod to serve Akpabio, Nwaebonyi documents

Alex Enumahand Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has disowned trending online audio and video, purported to have featured a conversation with a journalist in which she allegedly claimed that the Senate President, Senator GodswillAkpabio, blackmailed President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the federal government jails her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan in a statement issued yesterday described the purported audio and video as a deliberate act of misinformation targeted at damaging her reputation.

The Kogi-born senator, therefore, called on the general public to disregard the said video in its entirety.

She noted: “My attention has been drawn to a video currently trending online purporting to feature me in a conversation with a journalist in which I allegedly claimed that the Senate President, Senator GodswillAkpabio, blackmailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the Federal Government jails me.

“I categorically and unequivocally dissociate myself from the said video and audio recording. At no time did I grant such an interview or engage in any conversation of that nature with any journalist or individual. The voice in the video is not mine and has clearly been cloned and manipulated with malicious intent.

“This is a deliberate act of misinformation targeted at damaging my reputation, inciting public distrust, and sowing discord within the leadership of the National Assembly and the gederal government.

“I find this act not only mischievous and criminal but also a dangerous use of technology to spread disinformation.” She called on the general public to disregard the said video in its entirety.

She added: It is false, misleading, and should be treated as a product of desperate elements intent on tarnishing the image of a law-abiding and peace-loving public servant.

“I remain committed to the principles of truth, justice, and responsible democratic engagement. I have already directed my legal team and relevant security agencies to investigate the source of this malicious content, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Meanwhile, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has given permission to the suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan to serve the writ of summons, statement of claim and all other subsequent court processes on the Senate President, Akpabio and his senior legislative aide, Mfon Patrick through substituted means.

Justice AbubakarIdrisKutigi, granted the permission while ruling in an exparte application argued by one of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer U.J. Udoh.

According to a ruling delivered on May 15, the court held that court processes should be served the defendants through the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly. The court has subsequently slated June 9, 2025 for report of service.

In a related development, Justice A.O Otulaka of an Abuja High Court has also granted leave to the embattled Senator to serve writ of summons, accompanying processes and any other court processes on Senator OnyekachiNwaebonyi by substituted means.

The court thereafter fixed June 25 for hearing of the substantive suit Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/1359/25