A’Ibom Women Group Lauds Akpabio’s Appointment as MD of SSDC

Sunday Okobi

The women of Nka Asian Iban Iboku Nka Asian Iban Iboku of Akwa Ibom State under the umbrella of Uruan Cultural Heritage Group (Women) have expressed delight over the appointment of one of their own, Princess Usoro Akpabio, as the Managing Director of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

In a statement signed and made available to THISDAY yesterday by its President and Vice President, Prof Eno Urua and Mrs. Maria Therese Adiakpan respectively, the women who expressed pride over her achievement, said: “We, your sisters, mothers, and daughters in heritage-rise in joyful unity celebrate you, Princess Usoro Akpabio, on the occasion of your 45th birthday.”

“We are proud to call you our own-a true daughter of Uruan whose strength, grace, and achievements reflect the values of our ancestors and the hopes of generations to come. Your recent appointment as the managing director of the South-South Development Commission is not only a national honour but a testament to your tireless dedication, wisdom, and excellence.”

“As you add another year to your journey, we invoke the blessings of the Almighty and our forebears. May your days be long, your purpose preserved, and your voice always strong for justice, unity, and progress. From the waters of Akwa Akpa to the hills of Nung Udoe, your name echoes with pride. Happy Birthday, our illustrious daughter. May you continue to rise in strength and honour.”

On May 8, 2025, President Bola Tinubu nominated Miss Usoro Akpabio as the MD/CEO SSDC.

However, her nomination would need to be confirmed by the National Assembly before she assumes office.

Meanwhile, her appointment has positioned her in the forefront to address the developmental challenges facing the Niger Delta region.

“However, considering that she shares the same surname with the Senate President, many Nigerians are curious if she is related to Godswill Akpabio, who also governed Akwa Ibom State between 2007 and 2015,” a report noted.

According to the report, she started her career as a policy analyst in the government ministry in Akwa Ibom State.

The report noted further that Usoro is a politician and political strategist, adding that: “She has been involved in governance, public policy and community engagement over the years and was part of the students’ union government in her undergraduate days.

“She has been involved in project execution and grass-roots mobilisation, especially with her foundation in recent years.”

SSDC is a newly established agency by the federal government. It follows the establishment of similar development agencies for other regions in the country by the federal government.

The bill for the establishment of the commission was sponsored by Cross River South Senator, Asuquo Ekpenyong. It was signed into law by President Tinubu in March 2025.

The establishment of the agency by the federal government seemingly follows the failure of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to address environmental and development challenges facing the South-south region.