Africa’s First Kids AI Summit Goes Live in Lagos

Stories byAgnesEkebuike

Digital Equity Africa will be hosting Kids Tech Fest, the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit for Children in Africa, with the theme: ‘Generation AI: Shaping the Future, One Mind at a Time’.

It is a pioneering technology event designed exclusively to address the immersion of Nigerian children into an AI-driven world.

Kids Tech Fest, which is scheduled to hold at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos on June 14, 2025, will introduce and reinforce children ages 6–16 to the world of AI, through specially curated sessions, hands-on activities, immersive learning, and interactive exhibitions.

According to the organisers, parents and the education ecosystem are not left out, as there will be dedicated speakers and workshops for them, addressing parenting in an AI world, cyber safety, learning resources, career guidance and IT curriculum for schools.

The historic gathering marks Africa’s first child-centered global AI conference, giving children the opportunity not just to consume technology, but to create with it.

Abuja, Kano and Enugu will be host to the conference series for 2025, while the next location will be announced at the Lagos conference.

Digital Equity Africa is expected to go live with an AI Learning Community, which targets 100,000 Nigerian Children in its first year. The beyond Lagos approach will make for more regional balance in the AI movement for Nigerian children.