Abiodun’s Vision for Innovation, Infrastructure Has Attracted Digital Park to Ogun, Says FG

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The federal government yesterday, said the vision of the Ogun State Governor, Prince DapoAbiodun for the state as a destination for not just heritage tourism, but innovation and enterprise, is one that deeply aligned that at the federal level.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. BosunTijani, stated this yesterday, at the inauguration of the

Digital Innovation Park of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Highlighting other reasons for choosing Abeokuta, Ogun State for the project, Tijani said the vision of Abiodun and in various sectors, had been attracting several good things to the state including the park.

The inaugurated project, was the first of the four Digital Innovation Industrial Parks, being executed by the NCC with other three in Kano, Borno and Enugu states.

Tijani said the digital park was vital part of Tinubu’s agenda, which places digital innovation, youth empowerment, and inclusive economic growth at the heart of Nigeria’s journey to a $1 trillion economy.

He said, “In our Ministry’s Strategic Blueprint, we’ve set out to make Nigeria a global leader in digital infrastructure, talent development, and innovation.

“We are building the foundations—fiber optics, AI frameworks, tech talent pipelines, and smart regulation—not just for Lagos or Abuja, but for every part of our country. Because shared prosperity must be built on shared access to opportunity.”

He noted that the park symbolises access, opportunity and a brighter future for the state and Nigeria at large.

Highlighting reasons for citing the project in Abeokuta, the Minister said, the potential in the city was immense; including richness in history, culture, and resilience, growing network of academic institutions, eager minds waiting to be nurtured, strategic proximity to Lagos, as well as government investment in roads, tourism, infrastructure and digital futures.

“Your Excellency, your vision for Ogun State as a destination for not just heritage tourism, but innovation and enterprise, is one we deeply align with at the federal level.

“This is how states help power the national agenda—through practical, forward-looking investments like this.”

Speaking on the importance of the park, Tijani said, it was a platform for youth empowerment—a place where skills meet opportunity, launchpad for innovation—where ideas become ventures, and ventures become industries, a catalyst for community transformation—especially for the adjoining neighborhoods, which can now evolve into one of Africa’s next great tech clusters.

He added that Abeokuta has everything it needs to compete—not just with Lagos, but with Kigali, Accra and Nairobi, stressing that “what we need now is to unlock and connect the dots.”

While challenging young people to take the opportunity of the digital innovation park, the Minister said, “this is your time. You no longer have to leave to create impact. The world is beginning to recognize the genius in places once overlooked”.

He urged the partners—academia, industry, and development institutions, to join hands with the federal government in turning the park into a living lab of Nigerian ingenuity.

He added that to digital innovation park “is a reminder that when we combine vision with infrastructure, leadership with purpose, and people with opportunity, the result is a Nigeria that works—not just for some, but for all”.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. AminuWaida, said the newly completed Digital Industrial Park was a vital component of the Federal Government broader agenda to accelerate ICT innovation, strengthen research capabilities, and drive the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Waida added, “Technology is one of the most powerful drivers of economic transformation.

“For an emerging economy like ours, technology remains one of Nigeria’s greatest hopes for leapfrogging

development. This is why we must create the right environment for it to thrive.

“The concept behind the Digital Industrial Park is rooted in our vision to promote innovation and digital entrepreneurship in the ICT sector, and to support research and development by transforming ideas into market-ready solutions.”

He disclosed that in addition to what the NCC has here in Abeokuta, the Commission is currently implementing

three other Digital Industrial Parks (DIP) in Kano, Borno, and Enugu States.

“These parks are equipped with computer labs, smart networking systems, collaborative workspaces, and multipurpose halls. They have been designed to include hands-on practice laboratories for training and skills development.

“In addition, we have also engaged skilled technical and managerial personnel to operate the centres, working alongside students enrolled in industrial training or part-time apprenticeship programs, he said.

“Our goal is to establish a thriving ecosystem where cutting-edge ICT infrastructure supports the Federal Government’s efforts to make digital services accessible and inclusive across Nigeria.

“These Parks will provide a platform for digital innovators and entrepreneurs to develop their ideas into tangible products and prototypes, bringing broadband connectivity and reliable power supply—two critical enablers of innovation and digital advancement and economic development.

“We are confident that this Digital Industrial Park will not only serve the people of Ogun State, but will also benefit the entire southwestern region in their pursuit of digital advancement and economic development.”

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Communications Commission to creating an enabling environment for the ICT sector to thrive.

In his remark, the Ogun State Governor, Prince DapoAbiodun, said the event marked another significant milestone in the journey of Ogun State toward becoming a leading hub for technology, innovation, and digital transformation in Nigeria—and indeed, across Africa.

According to him, the Park was not merely a physical structure; but a beacon of progress, a catalyst for economic growth, and a testament to unwavering commitment to harnessing technology for the collective good of the people.

He said, “This momentous occasion signifies not just the unveiling of a facility, but the affirmation of our collective resolve to empower our youth, strengthen our economy, and take bold strides into the digital future that beckons.

“In an era where technology drives global development and economic prosperity, the establishment of this Digital Innovation Park reflects our strong commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

“This initiative, spearheaded by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), aligns seamlessly with the visionary Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, —a transformative agenda rooted in inclusive growth, digital transformation, job creation, and economic sustainability.”