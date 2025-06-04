  • Wednesday, 4th June, 2025

Your Criticism of Tinubu Due to Missed Appointments, Shehu Sani Hits Opposition

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

ChuksOkocha in Abuja

A former Kaduna Central senator, ShehuSani, has taken a swipe at former governors Nasir El-Rufai and RotimiAmaechi over their recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu, stating that the accusations were due to missed political appointments.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, lashed out at the duo for blaming Tinubu’s policies for rising hunger and poverty in the country.

He stressed that the duo of El-Rufai and Amaechi, lacked moral ground to criticise the current administration, as they failed to address the same challenges while in power.

“El-Rufai and Amaechi should bow their heads in shame,” Sani said during a press briefing at his Kaduna residence.

“They are the architects of the banditry, poverty, and hunger they now pretend to lament. During their tenure, they did nothing to solve these issues, and now they cry foul simply because they have been left out of the current government,” he added.

Sani’s remarks followed El-Rufai’s statement at a recent public lecture in honour of Amaechi’s 60th birthday, where he claimed that “urban bandits” had taken over governance in Nigeria.

Sani, however, dismissed such comments as self-serving and insincere.

“There’s nothing wrong with criticising a government. But when such criticism stems from personal disappointment over missed appointments rather than genuine concern for the people, it becomes dangerous,” he said.

He further accused former officials from the MuhammaduBuhari administration of attempting to undermine Tinubu’s government after failing to secure positions in his cabinet.

His words: “These individuals controlled the affairs of the country for eight years. They had the power, the resources, and the influence to transform the North into a socio-economic model for the rest of the country. Instead, they left it in a worse condition.”

He, however, called on Nigerians to recognise the progress, though limited, that has been made under the current government, especially in terms of security.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.