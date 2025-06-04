Your Criticism of Tinubu Due to Missed Appointments, Shehu Sani Hits Opposition

ChuksOkocha in Abuja





A former Kaduna Central senator, ShehuSani, has taken a swipe at former governors Nasir El-Rufai and RotimiAmaechi over their recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu, stating that the accusations were due to missed political appointments.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, lashed out at the duo for blaming Tinubu’s policies for rising hunger and poverty in the country.

He stressed that the duo of El-Rufai and Amaechi, lacked moral ground to criticise the current administration, as they failed to address the same challenges while in power.

“El-Rufai and Amaechi should bow their heads in shame,” Sani said during a press briefing at his Kaduna residence.

“They are the architects of the banditry, poverty, and hunger they now pretend to lament. During their tenure, they did nothing to solve these issues, and now they cry foul simply because they have been left out of the current government,” he added.

Sani’s remarks followed El-Rufai’s statement at a recent public lecture in honour of Amaechi’s 60th birthday, where he claimed that “urban bandits” had taken over governance in Nigeria.

Sani, however, dismissed such comments as self-serving and insincere.

“There’s nothing wrong with criticising a government. But when such criticism stems from personal disappointment over missed appointments rather than genuine concern for the people, it becomes dangerous,” he said.

He further accused former officials from the MuhammaduBuhari administration of attempting to undermine Tinubu’s government after failing to secure positions in his cabinet.

His words: “These individuals controlled the affairs of the country for eight years. They had the power, the resources, and the influence to transform the North into a socio-economic model for the rest of the country. Instead, they left it in a worse condition.”

He, however, called on Nigerians to recognise the progress, though limited, that has been made under the current government, especially in terms of security.