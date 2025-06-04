WTC Abuja Hosts NTIC Students, Exposing Possibilities Within Global Economy

Bennett Oghifo

As part of activities to mark the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, the World Trade Center, (WTC) Abuja played host to students of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Abuja, in a special event that combined recreation, education, and a glimpse into global commerce, giving the children a big treat that made the 2025 Children’s Day an unforgettable and unique event.

Located in the Central Business District of Nigeria’s capital, the World Trade Center Abuja is uniquely poised as the gateway to the world for businesses in Nigeria. The WTC Abuja is affiliated with the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), linking it to over 330 centers across more than 150 countries worldwide. The development comprises a Grade A Office Tower and High-end Residential Apartments, catering for both global businesses and discerning residents.

The celebration, which took place on May 27th, was held within the yet-to-be-commissioned WTC Abuja Entertainment Hub — also known as the Clubhouse — a premium lifestyle facility reserved exclusively for residents and occupiers of the iconic development.

The facility was temporarily opened for the day’s celebration, granting the children exclusive access and insight into its impressive amenities and offerings.

Activities for the students, aged between 8 and 12, included swimming, VR games, face painting, bounce houses, table tennis, lawn tennis, and more — all thoughtfully curated to balance fun with purpose.

Speaking during the event, Vice President of WTC Abuja, Mr. Karim Ahmed, noted that the initiative was part of the organisation’s commitment to nurturing future leaders by exposing them early to the possibilities within the global economy.

“This year’s Children’s Day event was more than a celebration; it was an invitation for the next generation to see themselves as global citizens,” Mr. Karim said. “WTC Abuja is proud to open its doors and share a vision of what is possible when Nigerian talent meets global opportunity.”

He added, “the children were allowed to intermingle in an environment that has become the hub for global business in the Federal Capital Abuja, by high-profile corporate organisations, which have made WTC Abuja their preferred office address. The experience is intended to motivate the students to strive for higher self-actualisation in their career choices in the future.”

The WTC Abuja Clubhouse and Entertainment Hub features world-class amenities such as a swimming pool, a fully equipped TechnoGym, a Spa, a Children’s play area, two Lawn Tennis Courts, two Squash Courts, Meeting Rooms, a Lounge, and a patio for relaxation.

Designed to foster wellness, productivity, and leisure, the facility is positioned to enhance the lifestyle of the WTC Abuja community members who work and live within the WTC Abuja Complex. It remains strictly private and not accessible to the general public.

Beyond the activities, the children’s day engagement also reinforced WTC Abuja’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, focusing on empowerment through education and experiential learning. The NTIC students were given a tour of the facility and introduced to WTC Abuja’s role as a hub for global trade and innovation.

For many of the young participants, it was their first time inside a facility of such global standard. For organisers, the event underscored the power of early exposure and the need to start grooming the next generation for the international stage.

With this prelaunch, WTC Abuja once again reaffirmed its commitment to bridging Nigeria with global opportunities — one child, one experience at a time.

Speaking at the event, Dr. David Opeyemi Oke, Head of Trade Services at WTC Abuja, described the initiative as part of the Centre’s broader commitment to modelling possibilities and inspiring the next generation of global leaders and entrepreneurs.

“Exposing children early to international commerce is crucial if we are to raise future leaders who will drive Nigeria’s global trade ambitions. This Open Day is about helping them dream beyond borders,” Dr. Oke said.

He also revealed that the Trade Services Department has launched a mentorship programme targeting undergraduates and young adults, designed to groom future leaders in trade and investment.

“Though still new, this programme is a key part of our vision to develop the next generation of global trade professionals. We’re excited about its potential,” he added.