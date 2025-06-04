Women Town Planners Promise Professionalism, Inclusiveness

The newly elected Chairperson of the Association of Women Town Planners in Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, Yemisi Olayinka Alaka, has promised to tirelessly work to promote the interests of women in town planning and advance the goals of the association.

Alaka made the commitment in her acceptance speech during her investiture as the third chairperson of the association and other executive members.

She said: “With the collaboration of all of us, I promise, as the chairperson to: promote professional development and capacity building for our members; advocate policies and programmes that support women’s participation in town planning;foster partnerships and collaborations with government agencies, private sector, the Academias, organisations, and civil society groups to advance our goals.I will also ensure transparency, accountability, and good governance in our association. In addition, I will emphasise professionalism and inclusiveness” as our watch word (slogan).”

She therefore, called on all members to join her and my team in this journey,saying: “Please feel free to share your ideas, your expertise, and your passion with us.”

The well attended investiture had Professor Yusuf Olabisi of the Lagos State University as the guest speaker speaking on the theme,’ Women Town Planners: Building Inclusive and Resilient Communities A Gender Sensitive approach to urban development.’

Professor Yusuf identified challenges facing women town planners and made policy recommendations.