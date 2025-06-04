Wike Approves High Compensations for  Residents Affected by Road Construction

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has approved an increased compensation for the residents of Kpaduma and Guzape, who had been asked to evacuate their ancestral lands to pave way for ongoing road construction in the Abuja communities.

He made the concession at a meeting with the traditional chiefs and representatives of the two communities to address the growing tension surrounding the continued presence of residents in areas designated for the infrastructure intended to ease traffic and boost connectivity within the FCT.

The minister assured the chiefs, led by the Sapeyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga Kupi of fairness, saying every affected individual would be duly compensated and that Right of Occupancy (R of Os) for new resettlement areas would be provided without delay, as was the case with the Gishiri community in Katampe district.

“We are not here to displace anyone unjustly. This is about building a better Abuja for all. We will ensure your people are properly compensated and given legal documents for their new homes, “ Wike said.

He, however, clarified that compensation would be paid for only the structures along the road corridor and not the entire community. He also directed that the compensation package should be doubled to ensure fairness.

“I have told the Director of Resettlement to go and make a valuation. But the rate you people are using is too small. Increase their rate. If they are earning N50, give them N100,” Wike stressed.

He also reiterated the critical importance of the road project to the overall development plan of the capital city.

The minister acknowledged the deep-rooted attachment the communities have to their ancestral lands but appealed for understanding, noting that government’s development efforts must sometimes involve difficult decisions.