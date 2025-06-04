WAEC Debunks Rumours of English Language Exam Cancellation

•As FME condemns examination malpractice, assault on vice principal of Akure College

Funmi Ogundare





The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has dismissed widespread social media claims that the 2025 English Language paper of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been cancelled.

In a related development, the Federal Ministry of Education strongly condemned an incident which occurred at Complete Child Development College, Aule, Akure, Ondo State, where suspected thugs, allegedly hired by the parents of a student, assaulted the Vice Principal, Mr. Rotifa, for performing his lawful duty of upholding the integrity of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

MoyosolaAdesina, Acting Head of Public Affairs of the council, in a statement issued yesterday refuted a fake press release dated May 30, 2025, which alleged that the English Language exam conducted on Wednesday, May 28, had been nullified and would be rescheduled.

She described the cancellation claim as false and malicious, emphasising that the exam remains valid and has not been cancelled.

The council said the source of the false information is unknown but believes it to be the work of ‘mischief-makers’ aiming to tarnish its reputation and create panic among candidates.

“All official communication from WAEC is disseminated through our verified social media handles and accredited media platforms,” Adesina stated.

It also clarified that official press statements are issued solely by its Public Affairs Department and signed on behalf of the Head of National Office.

Reaffirming its commitment to integrity and service delivery, she thanked stakeholders for their continued trust over its 73-year history and assured the public of its dedication to innovation and excellence in the administration of examinations.

Meanwhile, a press statement signed by BoriowoFolasade, by Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, obtained by THISDAY yesterday commended the quick response of Governor Lucky OrimisanAiyedatiwa of Ondo State with regards to the Akure incident.

The statement read in part: “We commend the swift response of Executive Governor of Ondo State His Excellency Lucky OrimisanAiyedatiwa, and the State Police Command in arresting the suspects, including Mrs. DorcasAsije and four accomplices. We urge that thorough investigations be concluded and all culprits duly prosecuted to serve as a deterrent.

“The Ministry, under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. MarufTunjiAlausa, reiterates its zero tolerance for examination malpractice, intimidation of school staff, and any form of unethical conduct from students, parents, or guardians.

“Any student found engaging in examination malpractice will face sanctions in line with national examination guidelines. Furthermore, any parent or guardian who enables, supports, or participates in such criminal behaviour will be prosecuted under the law.

“The Honourable Minister stated that all schools are encouraged to promptly report any threats or breaches of conduct during examinations to law enforcement agencies and relevant educational authorities.

“We are working in collaboration with state ministries of education, law enforcement agencies, and examination bodies to enhance the security and integrity of our examination processes.

“The Federal Ministry of Education stands firmly with the management and staff of Complete Child Development College, and by extension, all education stakeholders nationwide who continue to uphold the values of discipline, accountability, academic excellence, and who resist examination malpractice.”