Utsev: Mokwa Flood Caused by Poor Drainage

•Five more bodies recovered, NSEMA death toll at 160

•HOMEF sympathises with victims, calls for govt’sproactiveness

LaleyeDipo in Minna, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt andFolalumiAlaran in Abuja





The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph TerlumunUtsev, has linked the recent flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, to poor drainage systems and unregulated construction.

He insisted that the incident had nothing to do with water releases from either the Kainji or Jebba dams.

Utsev made the clarification during a press briefing held yesterday in Abuja, following the devastating flood that struck Mokwa on May 29, leaving scores of residents displaced and several properties destroyed.

“Both Kainji and Jebba dams are intact and have not released any water. What happened in Mokwa was largely due to heavy rainfall linked to climate change and drainage systems that could not handle the volume of water,” he said.

He explained that an ephemeral tributary of the River Dingi typically dry for most of the year was blocked by unregulated buildings and road construction, cutting off natural water flow. The result, he said, was a buildup that flooded parts of the town.

The minister commiserated with the people and government of Niger State, describing the flood as “deeply unfortunate,” and acknowledged that lives and livelihoods had been lost.

He also commended first responders and state authorities for their swift response.

“We have technical teams on ground from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, and National Water Resources Institute.

“They are assessing the cause and extent of the flooding so we can provide a full report and take appropriate actions,” he added.

The Minister recalled that the ministry had already predicted such incidents through the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) issued in April.

The report had identified 1,249 communities in 176 local government areas—including Mokwa—as high flood risk zones. Another 2,187 communities across 31 states and the FCT were listed under moderate risk.

Niger State, according to the forecast, has 19 LGAs at risk of severe flooding this year.

“We didn’t just raise the alarm. We issued specific recommendations — strengthen drainage, relocate people living in flood-prone areas, enforce building codes, and increase public awareness,” he said.

The minister warned that climate change continues to intensify weather patterns, leading to more frequent and extreme events. He urged states to take proactive steps to mitigate disaster risk.

“Flooding is not just a natural event—it reflects how well or poorly we plan our communities, we must rise to the challenge,” he noted.

He, however, called for stronger collaboration between government agencies, local authorities, and the private sector to develop long-term solutions.

Utsev added that details of the flood outlook and community-specific risks were available on the NIHSA dashboard, encouraging local governments to consult the platform for planning and adaptation strategies.

Meanwhile, five more bodies have been recovered from the scene of last week’s flash flood in Mokwa, bringing the number of the dead to 158.

The state government in a statement said four corpses were recovered on Monday while one was picked up yesterday

The statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government AlhajiAbubakarUsman and made available to newsmen in Minna, urged the general public “to remain calm and prayerful in this moment of collective grief.

“We urge everyone to avoid spreading unverified or misleading information that may further deepen sorrow, incite panic, or cause unnecessary confusion within our communities” AbubakarUsman said.

Also, in a separate statement by the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), two more dead bodies were recovered this afternoon down Mokwa/Raba axis.

“They are of 2 children buried under tree debris” the statement said adding that, “We, NSEMA, have to employ services of locals to dig out the corpses. The total is now 160 as of 3:45pm 3rd June 2025,” NSEMA said.

Meanwhile, a non governmentalorganisation, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), has sympathised with victims of the flood.

Mourning the tragic loss, the Executive Director of HOMEF, DrNnimmoBassey, in his reaction, emphasised that the government must take proactive measures to prevent similar or worse incidents from occurring in the future.

Stressing that flooding has become a persistent nightmare in Nigeria, the group recalled that, “In 2012, floods affected 33 out of the 36 states, following the rain that fell between July and October that year. The floods displaced over 2 million people, resulting in more than 400 deaths and other associated destruction.

“In 2018, the Benue and Niger rivers overflowed due to heavy rainfall, causing flooding in 12 states, including Kogi and Niger. Four years later, in 2022, another severe flood killed over 600 individuals, displacing more than 2 million others,” adding that the impacts of the floods had been catastrophic for communities and states. At the same time, the Programme Manager of Fossil Politics at HOMEF, Mr Stephen Oduware, noted that flood damage has continued to escalate, making recovery challenging and problematic