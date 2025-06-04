Utomi Shadow Cabinet Demands Urgent Reforms to Rescue Nigeria’s Democracy

Wale Igbintade





A coalition of pro-democracy advocates and policy experts led by Professor Pat Utomi, The Big Tent Shadow Cabinet, has called for urgent constitutional and electoral reforms to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy amid deepening governance challenges.

At its recent meeting, Utomi stressed the need for sweeping changes to address systemic failures and restore faith in public institutions.

“The time to act is now,” he said, warning that weakening institutions and rising public disillusionment could push the country toward further instability.

In a statement issued by its Media and Communications Directorate, the coalition announced its formal push for constitutional amendments and reforms to the Electoral Act.

According to the group, Nigeria’s over-centralised governance structure has stifled development and fostered widespread feelings of marginalisation.

It argued that true federalism could not be achieved without devolving more power to states and local governments.

“The unresolved question of local government autonomy remains a major obstacle to effective governance,” the statement said.

On electoral reform, the group emphasised the need to amend the 2022 Electoral Act to guarantee credible, transparent elections and restore public confidence in the democratic process.