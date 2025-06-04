Tales of Woes as Aiyedatiwa Marks 100 Days as Ondo Gov

Fidelis David writes that the 100 days in office being celebrated by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state is synonymous with rising wave of insecurity and lack of visible or landmark project being executed by government in the Sunshine State.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa Ondo State clocks 100 days in office, residents are busy assessing his performance in a little over three months as number one citizen of the Sunshine State.

On February 24, 2025, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa was sworn-in for the second term, marking the start of his first full four-year term as Governor of Ondo State, after winning the November 16, 2024 governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His first swearing-in (as Governor) was on December 27, 2023, after the death of Governor RotimiAkeredolu, when he became the substantive governor.

Speaking after his second term inauguration as the seventh executive governor of the state, Aiyedatiwa vowed that he will continue to prioritize the welfare of the people of the coastal state, foster economic growth and ensure that the state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.

His words: “We are in a hurry to justify this fresh mandate entrusted to us. In the next four years, we will work with interested investors and our development partners in ensuring that our Port Ondo becomes a reality. We will also facilitate investors to explore our large deposits of bitumen for local use and export purposes, thereby generating huge revenue to the State.

This has been the vision and goals of our founding fathers. There is no doubt that this would not be an easy task but we are prepared to frontally confront these challenges and succeed.”

Promises Versus Reality

Aiyedatiwa’s administration New Development Agenda, ‘O’ Datiwa, O’ Dirorun’ (OUR EASE), focuses on seven key pillars namely Order, Security, and Rule of Law; Urban/Rural Development via Agriculture and Blue Economy; Revolutionary Tech Advancement and Industrialization.

Others are Efficient Healthcare and Socio-Economic Welfare; Adequate Power and Affordable Energy; Sustainable Infrastructure Development and Tourism, as well as Education, Human Capital Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Inversely, despite these manifestos and promises, Aiyedatiwa’s administration has so far failed residents of the state.

Besides, it is not out of point to say that the above promises have been mere rhetoric as the coastal State is still facing a number of economic burdens, ranging from high unemployment, over dependence on federal allocation, poor macro-economic management, poor standard of living occasioned by a number of factors.

No Significant Project

In the last 100 days, one could say that Aiyedatiwa did not embark on any visible significant project other than constituting committees and reviewing past errors committed by his late principal, RotimiAkeredolu (SAN).

Just last Friday, Aiyedatiwa Inaugurated the “patching” of Gbangbalogun/Odiolowo road in Akure, the state capital- a rehabilitation work which was done by previous administration without demanding for glory.

It is also painful that Aiyedatiwa described the event as a significant milestone in his administration’s first 100 days in office, underlining the government’s focus on delivering impactful governance through the “OUR EASE” agenda—a policy blueprint centered on infrastructure, social development, and economic efficiency.

For governor to say the “patching” marks a pivotal step in his administration’s infrastructural renewal agenda aimed at driving urban transformation and enhancing the quality of life for residents shows that hope may not be in sight fir the people of the state.

Abandoned Road Projects/Infrastructure Woes

Besides, inadequate infrastructure has hindered economic activities and access to essential services in many communities in the 18 council areas of the state and this must be addressed as the state moves forward.

Particularly, Ijoka road and the second flyover and junction improvement at Onyeagbulem – Shagari/Irese Road along Ilesha – Akure – Owo Expressway, Akure that spans approximately 570m, initiated by his predecessor (Akeredolu) has deteriorated into a nightmare due to neglect.

The over 155 kilometer rural roads awarded in collaboration with the World Bank assisted project of Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) are already abandoned. Of note is the 15.5 kilometer Oda Cocoa Board – Camp 2 – Langbodo Road at Oda town, inAkure South Local Government Area.

Rising Insecurity in Ondo

As the Chief Security Officer of the state, Aiyedatiwa has faced criticism for failing to protect lives and property. The state continues to grapple with security issues, including kidnapping, killings, and cultism. Recent incidents, such as the abduction of church members and students, highlight the need for increased security measures.

Just last week, three Deeper Life church members were abducted in Ogbese community, Akure North Local Government Area. The kidnappers demanded a N15 million ransom, breaking it down to N5 million per victim.

On May 15, 2025, two individuals were seized by kidnappers after delivering ransom for the release of Nelson Adepoyigi, APC Ward Chairman in Ose Local Government Area. They were subsequently released while the ward Chairman was killed despite ransom being paid.

Also, on May 14, 2025 10 travelers were abducted along the Benin-Owo highway near Ipele area in Owo Local Government Area. The victims were later released after a ransom was paid. Similarly, on February 10, three students of the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, were abducted at OkeOge in Oba-ile area of Akure North Local Government Area.

The trending case of Afenifere Youth Council President, EniolaOjajuni who was abducted on February 17 is still fresh in the minds of residents of the state.

On May 20, 2025, suspected cultists killed three people in Owo, Owo Local Government Area. Similar cult-related killings were recorded in Owo on May 10, 2023 with three people shot dead and their bodies taken away by the perpetrators.

Speaking of attacks, on April 9, 2025, gunmen killed three farmers in Ajagbusi community, Akure North Local Government Area. Similarly, in February, 2025, gunmen killed six people in Ondo town.

These incidents highlight the failure of Aiyedatiwa in tackling security and the need for increased security measures and government intervention to address the growing insecurity in the sunshine state.

A Clear Misplacement of Priority?

Particularly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, believes that Aiyedatiwa has not done anything worth celebrating rather than deploying huge public funds recklessly, on a third term agenda while security situation has become worsened with no clear plan to arrest the ugly dimension.

The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, LeyeIgbagbo, claimed that there is a clear misplacement of priorities by the governor which is clearly driven by personal gains.

“He has not done anything worth celebrating. What we can only see him doing is deploying huge public funds very recklessly, on a third term agenda.

“The security situation has become worsened with no clear plan to arrest the ugly dimension. There is a clear misplacement of priorities which is again clearly driven by personal gains.

“For instance, the abandonment of Ijoka road to flagging off of OkeAro junction to Idanre is one such selfishly driven agenda. There are other roads that have been equally abandoned because his pecuniary interest could no longer be accommodated in such projects.”

He also alleged that, “Can you imagine a governor planning to spend over N8.2 billion on a luxury home for a cabinet that only consist of two members? This is quite a misplacement! This money can be deployed to agriculture so that food prices can be crashed. They are cheaply and insincerely talking about food security without taking any concrete steps to realize it!”

The party claimed that there is no transparency in his government and the public is in the dark on what the State is getting both from the federal allocation and the internally generated revenue.

“The sunshine state is already in the hand of a mercantile politician. It needs to be rescued!”.

Limited Cabinet Members

Aiyedatiwa’s cabinet consists of only a few members, raising questions about the rationale behind this decision. Some residents believe that this limited cabinet may hinder accountability and transparency in decision-making processes.

In the last 100 days in office, Aiyedatiwa has only inaugurated the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), DrTaiwoFasonranti, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, DrKayodeAjulo and Commissioner for Finance, MrsOmowumi Isaac as cabinet members.

Others are Special Advisers on Power, Mr Johnson Alabi; Women Affairs, Dr. SeunOsamaye; Union Matters and Special Duties, MrTaiwo Bola; health, Professor SimideleOdimayo; Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, MrAbiolaOlawoye.

According to political pundits, the delay shows that the governor was not prepared for the leadership position.

Meanwhile, some residents of the State, particularly, members of the All Progressives Party (APC) believe that since taking the reins, Aiyedatiwa has implemented various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Ondo people.

According to them: “Governor Aiyedatiwa’s first 100 days in office demonstrate his commitment to improving Ondo State.”

As Aiyedatiwa continues to lead, the people of Ondo State eagerly await a turnaround and progress in all areas and while challenges persist, the governor’s commitment to improving the state is evident.

However, steps must be taken to address the state’s pressing issues, particularly security and infrastructure but only time will tell if Aiyedatiwa’s administration can deliver on its promises.