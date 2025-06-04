Sanusi to Hold Sallah Durbar Amid Police Ban

Ahmad Sorondinkiin Kano





The Emir of Kano, MuhammaduSanusi II, has ordered District Heads to bring their horses to Kano City for the Durbar procession, defying a recent police ban.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Dan Makwayo of Kano and a senior councillor in the palace, Alhaji Abba Yusuf.

“All District Heads are expected to converge on Kano City on Wednesday, accompanied by their horse riders, to participate in the Sallah Durbar celebrations scheduled from June 6th to 9th, 2025,” he said.

The letter also invited all District Heads to a special meeting at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, tomorrow, Thursday, June 5th, 2025, at 11:00 am to discuss the logistics of the Sallah Durbar.

However, responding, the police spokesman in the Kano, HarunaKiyawa, issued a statement imposing a ban on the Durbar festivities, just after the Emir’s declaration.

“The Command, therefore, reiterates that the ban on all forms of Durbar in the state is still in force and will be strictly enforced during this 2025 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, as the threats which have been put to serious checks are still potent.

“In an effort to ensure peaceful celebrations throughout the state, worshippers are enjoined to be law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully, as adequate pre-emptive measures have been taken to guarantee the peace and public safety across the state.

“This decision is made after consultations with relevant security stakeholders following intelligence reports indicating plans by recruited miscreants and their sponsors to use Durbar to undermine security and public order in the state, as recorded during Eid-El-FitrSallah.

“The police advised all worshippers to desist from riding horses throughout the period, car-racing or reckless as well as dangerous driving within the city,” the police stated.

Since his return to the throne, Sanusi has been unable to successfully lead the traditional Sallah Durbar procession due to the lingering emirate tussle with his ousted predecessor, AlhajiAminu Ado Bayero.